Monday's best pitching performances
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Drew Watts, Triad (vs Mattoon)7.07111022
Brandon Haake, O'Fallon (vs Granite City)3.06010000
Kamden Casey, Freeburg (vs Mater Dei)3.06010021
Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran)6.04010234
Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Belleville West)4.02010021
Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran)1.02000000
Easton Rakers, Breese Central (vs Columbia)2.00000000
Jacob Rowold, Valmeyer (vs Steeleville)3.03000115
Jacob Kempfer, Valmeyer (vs Steeleville)2.10000101
Aidan Lougeay, Freeburg (vs Mater Dei)1.21000101
Koen Groesch, Belleville West (vs Edwardsville)1.00000011
Dalton Boruff, Breese Central (vs Columbia)2.23000244
Kaden Joggerst, O'Fallon (vs Granite City)2.03000051
Gannon Burns, Edwardsville (vs Belleville West)3.01000534
John Sweeney, Belleville West (vs Edwardsville)5.03000566
