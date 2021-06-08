Monday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Drew Watts, Triad (vs Mattoon)
|7.0
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Brandon Haake, O'Fallon (vs Granite City)
|3.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kamden Casey, Freeburg (vs Mater Dei)
|3.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|6.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Belleville West)
|4.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Easton Rakers, Breese Central (vs Columbia)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacob Rowold, Valmeyer (vs Steeleville)
|3.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Jacob Kempfer, Valmeyer (vs Steeleville)
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Aidan Lougeay, Freeburg (vs Mater Dei)
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Koen Groesch, Belleville West (vs Edwardsville)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Dalton Boruff, Breese Central (vs Columbia)
|2.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Kaden Joggerst, O'Fallon (vs Granite City)
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|Gannon Burns, Edwardsville (vs Belleville West)
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|4
|John Sweeney, Belleville West (vs Edwardsville)
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|6