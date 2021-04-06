 Skip to main content
Monday's best pitching performances
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Blaine Downey, St. Clair (vs Pacific)9.04011025
Abraham Fischer, St. Louis Patriots (vs Festus)7.08011219
Tucker Thomas, SLUH (vs St. Mary's)4.07010010
Hunter Ward, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Affton)5.08011132
Jacob Jarvis, Farmington (vs Hillsboro)3.07010001
Carter Hoog, Valle Catholic (vs Gateway Legacy Christian)2.02010003
Kyle Bermudez, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington)2.02010010
Isaac Kittrell, Parkway West (vs Francis Howell Central)3.03010314
Chase Fallert, Valle Catholic (vs CBC)2.23010017
Jack Meyer, Pacific (vs St. Clair)7.08000015
Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Owensville)5.24000123
Gavin Matchell, Washington (vs Liberty (Wentzville))5.07000037
Victor Quinn, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington)5.010000451
Henry Hohn, SLUH (vs St. Mary's)1.02000000
Tyler Anderson, Pacific (vs St. Clair)2.02000103
Austin Burnett, Valle Catholic (vs Gateway Legacy Christian)5.05000429
Ben Seavey, Parkway West (vs Francis Howell Central)2.01000112
Max McKinney, Farmington (vs Hillsboro)2.02000021
Bryce Drake, Parkway West (vs Francis Howell Central)1.00000103
Willem McCourt, Affton (vs Windsor (Imperial))1.00000304
