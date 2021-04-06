Monday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Blaine Downey, St. Clair (vs Pacific)
|9.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Abraham Fischer, St. Louis Patriots (vs Festus)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|9
|Tucker Thomas, SLUH (vs St. Mary's)
|4.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hunter Ward, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Affton)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Jacob Jarvis, Farmington (vs Hillsboro)
|3.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Carter Hoog, Valle Catholic (vs Gateway Legacy Christian)
|2.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kyle Bermudez, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington)
|2.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Isaac Kittrell, Parkway West (vs Francis Howell Central)
|3.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Chase Fallert, Valle Catholic (vs CBC)
|2.2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Jack Meyer, Pacific (vs St. Clair)
|7.0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Owensville)
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Gavin Matchell, Washington (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|5.0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Victor Quinn, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington)
|5.0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|1
|Henry Hohn, SLUH (vs St. Mary's)
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tyler Anderson, Pacific (vs St. Clair)
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Austin Burnett, Valle Catholic (vs Gateway Legacy Christian)
|5.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|9
|Ben Seavey, Parkway West (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Max McKinney, Farmington (vs Hillsboro)
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bryce Drake, Parkway West (vs Francis Howell Central)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Willem McCourt, Affton (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4