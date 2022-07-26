Monday's best pitching performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jul 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Best performances (1 IP Minimum)PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA 0 Comments Watch Now: Related Video We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs Watch now: The high school stars who lifted their teams to titles Watch now: The high school stars who lifted their teams to titles Meet the star of one of the winningest programs in Missouri high school sports history Meet the star of one of the winningest programs in Missouri high school sports history Breaking records that have stood for decades, our athletes of the week Breaking records that have stood for decades, our athletes of the week STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Party time in Aviston; Express ready to roll in state American Legion baseball tournament AVISTON — Jason Rakers has big plans this week. Large schools program of the year: Edwardsville's culture of coaching collaboration keeps it among the area's elite Edwardsville is the 2021-22 STLhighschoolsports.com large schools program of the year. Missouri top 10 rankings MHSBCA Rankings