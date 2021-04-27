 Skip to main content
Monday's best pitching performances
Monday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Nick Williams, Civic Memorial (vs Waterloo)7.012011316
Gabe Serri, St. Dominic (vs St. Mary's)7.09011021
Reed Weston, St. Louis Patriots (vs Baltimore Chargers)5.09011005
Tyler Whitworth, Hazelwood West (vs McCluer North)5.09011013
Drew Watts, Triad (vs Highland)7.07011022
Adam McGee, Belleville West (vs Alton)7.05011115
Gannon Herring, Belleville East (vs Collinsville)6.211010042
Joey Ursul, Whitfield (vs Bayless)4.07010011
Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Christ Our Rock Lutheran)3.05010001
Tate Ramey, St. Pius X (vs Grandview)4.04010004
Gavin Racer, Pacific (vs New Haven)5.09010044
Brock Barton, Belleville East (vs Collinsville)6.08010146
Dylan McLone, Union (vs Hermann)3.13010112
Owen McMichael, Granite City (vs Roxana)5.04010225
Ryker Cain, Collinsville (vs Belleville East)7.09001126
Chase Fallert, Valle Catholic (vs Kingston)1.01010000
Nico Griesbauer, St. Louis Patriots (vs Austin Texans)6.04010138
Evan Welker, Vianney (vs Marquette)1.01010001
Zach Thelen, Marquette (vs Vianney)8.02000002
Kannon Walker, Belleville East (vs Collinsville)1.02100001
