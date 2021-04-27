Monday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Nick Williams, Civic Memorial (vs Waterloo)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|6
|Gabe Serri, St. Dominic (vs St. Mary's)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Reed Weston, St. Louis Patriots (vs Baltimore Chargers)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Tyler Whitworth, Hazelwood West (vs McCluer North)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Drew Watts, Triad (vs Highland)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Adam McGee, Belleville West (vs Alton)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Gannon Herring, Belleville East (vs Collinsville)
|6.2
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Joey Ursul, Whitfield (vs Bayless)
|4.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Christ Our Rock Lutheran)
|3.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tate Ramey, St. Pius X (vs Grandview)
|4.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Gavin Racer, Pacific (vs New Haven)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Brock Barton, Belleville East (vs Collinsville)
|6.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|Dylan McLone, Union (vs Hermann)
|3.1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Owen McMichael, Granite City (vs Roxana)
|5.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Ryker Cain, Collinsville (vs Belleville East)
|7.0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Chase Fallert, Valle Catholic (vs Kingston)
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nico Griesbauer, St. Louis Patriots (vs Austin Texans)
|6.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|Evan Welker, Vianney (vs Marquette)
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zach Thelen, Marquette (vs Vianney)
|8.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kannon Walker, Belleville East (vs Collinsville)
|1.0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1