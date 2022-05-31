Monday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
WELDON SPRING — Francis Howell junior pitcher Brysen Nepute didn’t flinch when pressure came knocking late Saturday afternoon.
ST. PETERS — Luke Aubuchon didn't want the waterworks to flow again.
LADUE — Carter Karotka wasn’t satisfied after his first two at-bats Friday afternoon.
ST. CHARLES — Ahmad Muhammad wasn't looking to create a "highlight reel" play when he dug into the batter's box Tuesday evening.
CLARKSON VALLEY — Marquette appears to bring out the best in Lindbergh junior left-hander Dane Bjorn.
The Belleville West and O’Fallon baseball teams emerged from a one-hour rain delay, then went toe to toe for 15 innings Wednesday.
Parker Davis admitted he probably wasn't going to sleep much Friday night.
VALLEY PARK — Will Geary stepped into the batter’s box in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday afternoon and remembered his previous at-bat.
TROY, Ill. — Nate Phillips was laboring on the mound.
Mater Dei senior Tyler Robinson takes a lot of grief from his teammates about his lengthy stretching routine before games.
