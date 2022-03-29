Monday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|6.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Wyatt Brown, Affton (vs Brentwood)
|7.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Nick Williams, Civic Memorial (vs Alton)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Bryce Buhs, Gillespie (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|5.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Gavin Johnston, Seckman (vs Oakville)
|6.1
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Aidan Karsten, Waterloo (vs Red Bud)
|6.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Austin Brown, Triad (vs Mater Dei)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Dalton Boruff, Breese Central (vs Highland)
|5.1
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Gannon Burns, Edwardsville (vs Sacred Heart-Griffin)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Tyler Rauser, Francis Howell (vs Summit)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Jeff Fearnley, Francis Howell Central (vs Lafayette)
|5.2
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|Owen Kelly, Belleville East (vs Granite City)
|4.0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Wesley Branson , Pacific (vs Orchard Farm)
|5.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Trenton Lampkin, Hermann (vs Van-Far)
|3.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Collin Greiner, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|2.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ajani Henke, St. Louis Patriots (vs Ste. Genevieve)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1
|Luke Amezcua, Parkway Central (vs Pattonville)
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|C Tarry, Saxony Lutheran (vs St. Pius X)
|5.2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|4
|5
|4
|Cole Skaggs, Festus (vs Park Hills Central)
|3.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Jack Meyer, Pacific (vs Orchard Farm)
|1.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0