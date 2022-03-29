 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monday's best pitching performances

  • 0

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Lebanon, Illinois)6.012011011
Wyatt Brown, Affton (vs Brentwood)7.013011116
Nick Williams, Civic Memorial (vs Alton)7.010011020
Bryce Buhs, Gillespie (vs Metro-East Lutheran)5.011011122
Gavin Johnston, Seckman (vs Oakville)6.112010033
Aidan Karsten, Waterloo (vs Red Bud)6.07010005
Austin Brown, Triad (vs Mater Dei)5.07010101
Dalton Boruff, Breese Central (vs Highland)5.19010021
Gannon Burns, Edwardsville (vs Sacred Heart-Griffin)5.06010103
Tyler Rauser, Francis Howell (vs Summit)7.04011132
Jeff Fearnley, Francis Howell Central (vs Lafayette)5.27010126
Owen Kelly, Belleville East (vs Granite City)4.09010133
Wesley Branson , Pacific (vs Orchard Farm)5.00010003
Trenton Lampkin, Hermann (vs Van-Far)3.06010114
Collin Greiner, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fort Zumwalt North)2.03010002
Ajani Henke, St. Louis Patriots (vs Ste. Genevieve)5.05010151
Luke Amezcua, Parkway Central (vs Pattonville)6.04001014
C Tarry, Saxony Lutheran (vs St. Pius X)5.26010454
Cole Skaggs, Festus (vs Park Hills Central)3.02010130
Jack Meyer, Pacific (vs Orchard Farm)1.01100000
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nazzan Zanetello, junior, CBC

Nazzan Zanetello, junior, CBC

The lockdown defender in the infield and NCAA Division I prospect helped the Cadets to a fourth-place finish in the Class 6 state tournament. …

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis stars who might be busting your brackets in 2023

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News