Monday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Peyton Keller, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville)5.07010032
Darren Luchetti, Father McGivney (vs Piasa Southwestern)2.04010021
Logan Stewart, St. Louis Patriots (vs North Point)6.05010155
Kyle Campbell, Roxana (vs Bunker Hill)5.02010244
Tristen Wargo, Gillespie (vs Auburn)3.02010242
Gavin Griffith, Gillespie (vs Auburn)3.02000000
Colin LeMarr, Piasa Southwestern (vs Father McGivney)2.22000001
Tommy Strubhart, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville)2.01000000
Nik Ward, Roxana (vs Bunker Hill)2.01000010
Mac Bailey, St. Louis Patriots (vs North Point)1.00000000
Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Piasa Southwestern)5.05000636
Adam Hale, Piasa Southwestern (vs Father McGivney)1.01000103
Zach Reiniesch, Gillespie (vs Auburn)1.02000221
Quinten Strohbeck, Piasa Southwestern (vs Father McGivney)1.10000022
Brody Balcom, North Point (vs St. Louis Patriots)3.25000364
Brandon Bechtel, North Point (vs St. Louis Patriots)3.00000429
Rocky Darr, Piasa Southwestern (vs Father McGivney)2.01000519
