Monday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Peyton Keller, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Darren Luchetti, Father McGivney (vs Piasa Southwestern)
|2.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Logan Stewart, St. Louis Patriots (vs North Point)
|6.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|Kyle Campbell, Roxana (vs Bunker Hill)
|5.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Tristen Wargo, Gillespie (vs Auburn)
|3.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Gavin Griffith, Gillespie (vs Auburn)
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colin LeMarr, Piasa Southwestern (vs Father McGivney)
|2.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tommy Strubhart, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nik Ward, Roxana (vs Bunker Hill)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mac Bailey, St. Louis Patriots (vs North Point)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Piasa Southwestern)
|5.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3
|6
|Adam Hale, Piasa Southwestern (vs Father McGivney)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Zach Reiniesch, Gillespie (vs Auburn)
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Quinten Strohbeck, Piasa Southwestern (vs Father McGivney)
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Brody Balcom, North Point (vs St. Louis Patriots)
|3.2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|4
|Brandon Bechtel, North Point (vs St. Louis Patriots)
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|9
|Rocky Darr, Piasa Southwestern (vs Father McGivney)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|9