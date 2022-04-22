Motte's Christian Brothers High team of Memphis knocks off CBC

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Ayden Robinson-Wayne still has the picture.

The CBC infielder is sporting an ear-to-ear grin alongside St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jason Motte prior to a game at Busch Stadium.

Robinson-Wayne, now a senior, was 8 years old at the time.

The two crossed paths again Friday afternoon — this time under different circumstances.

Motte, a nine-year major leaguer who recorded the final out for the Cardinals in their Game 7 win over Texas in the 2011 World Series, now is coaching the Christian Brothers High School baseball team from Memphis, Tennessee.

Motte brought his squad to St. Louis this weekend for a pair of games, the first of which was Friday's contest at Mike Shannon Field.

The Purple Wave knocked off CBC 15-4 in a five-inning affair that was halted by the mercy rule.

Robinson-Wayne showed the photo to Motte prior to the contest.

"He said he had a lot less gray hair back then," Robinson-Wayne said.

Actually, Motte could not be happier with his new job after taking over in February.

"I'm having a blast," Motte said. "Coaching these kids, words can't describe how much fun this is for me."

The fun played out from start to finish in the 91-minute contest. The Green Wave (21-4), who have won seven in a row, scored one run in the first inning, two in the second, three in the third and so on.

Holden Robinson and John Webb had three-run homers for the Purple Wave, who have won 13 Tennessee state championships, the last in 2016. They will play Saturday at Vianney.

"They've been swinging the bats really well and they came out today ready to go again," said Motte, who compiled a 27-15 major league record with 60 saves in a career that including stints with St. Louis, Colorado, Atlanta and the Chicago Cubs.

Motte said he feels blessed for the opportunity to help younger players.

"I've learned over the years in baseball, you've got to take things one at a time," Motte said. "But this is so much fun and I'd love to keep doing it as long as it stays this fun."

Motte has been all about giving back to the game since retiring in 2017. He heads the Jason Motte Foundation, a group that vows to "Strike Out Cancer." He has helped raise millions of dollars to help more than 60 cancer hospitals throughout the country. His strike out cancer shirts, sporting a backwards K, are worn by major league players under their uniforms on a regular basis.

While the Purple Wave continued to roll, CBC of Town and Country continued to struggle.

The Cadets won 13 of their first 14 games but have dropped eight of their last nine. That is the roughest skid for the tradition-rich program in at least 23 years.

CBC scored four times in the first inning Friday and appeared set to end the skid. But Christian Brothers High School charged back with 14 unanswered runs to take control.

"We just got away from our approach for about three innings," CBC coach Mason Horne said.

Robinson-Wayne led the attack with a 3-for-3 performance. Dan Flier and Miles Birke drove in first-inning runs as the Cadets sent eight batters to the plate.

The midseason swoon is not overly concerning to Robinson-Wayne, who believes his team can return to the form it showed earlier.

"It's baseball, it's a game of ups and downs," said Wayne-Robinson, who will play both baseball and football at Missouri Southern University. "This is only going to make us better in the end run."

Horne is also optimistic that his team can bounce back.

"What's really been hurting us over the last week is we're not playing clean baseball," Horne said. "We're giving up a lot of free bases. We've just got to get back to basics. There's really no further we can go down."

