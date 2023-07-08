A potential five-tool player, Zanetello rapidly has climbed up after a strong showing at the MLB draft combine at Chase Field in Phoenix. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound shortstop hit .399 in three seasons with the Cadets with 15 homers and 92 RBI. CBC compiled a 70-17 mark in his career. Possesses quick hands, strong wrists and an impressive knowledge of the strike zone. He is ranked No. 52 among prospects by MLB.com and has a good chance at being selected on Sunday when the first two rounds are held. Has signed with the University of Arkansas.