Ranked as the No. 56 high school senior in the U.S. by Major League Baseball. The slick-fielding infielder showed flashes of his immense talent every time he stepped onto the field. He batted .363 and slugged .571 with 29 RBI and one home run on a CBC team that played for a district championship. The University of Arkansas signee swiped 19 stolen bases on 20 attempts as a junior. Helped turn nine double plays from the middle infield.