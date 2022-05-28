Nepute spins complete game as Francis Howell edges Howell Central to reach Class 6 state semifinals

WELDON SPRING — Francis Howell junior pitcher Brysen Nepute didn’t flinch when pressure came knocking late Saturday afternoon.

With a two-run lead, the tying run on base and the go-ahead run at the plate in the top of the seventh inning, Nepute steadied himself. He took a deep breath, paused briefly and looked around at his teammates, as if he was assuring them everything would work out.

Did it ever.

Nepute’s 85th pitch of the day landed in the glove of center fielder Tytus Cissell and clinched a 3-1 win for Francis Howell over Francis Howell Central in a Class 6 baseball state quarterfinal at Howell.

The Vikings (31-9) advanced to the state semifinals for the 12th time in program history and first time since 2016, when they won their fourth state title. They will face Liberty North (32-8) at 1 p.m. Friday at US Ballpark in Ozark.

“I knew there were going to be a lot of people here,” said Nepute, who transferred to Howell from CBC over the winter. “The adrenaline was pumping. My teammates supported me. All you’ve got to do is throw strikes. They make the plays for you.”

Fifty-seven of Nepute’s 85 pitches were strikes.

The 5-foot-10 left-hander had a good grip on his changeup and used it often, notably when his command of his fastball was off. He then spun a curveball in the final two innings, which equaled ground balls for his teammates to gobble up.

Nepute tossed a complete game, yielded one run off three hits, struck out six, walked one and hit one. He retired the first half-dozen hitters he faced, four of them on groundouts. Nepute surrendered his first hit in the third inning, which led to an RBI single from Clayton Ello to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead.

“That’s just a guy that goes out there and competes and refuses to lose,” longtime Vikings coach Tony Perkins said. “He’s put us on his back all the way through the postseason.

“He just relaxes and does his thing. He’s smiling and he’s having fun. And he knows what he can do and just does it. He doesn’t let anything get to him.”

Francis Howell responded with a rally of its own in the bottom of the third.

Three base hits and a wild pitch flipped a one-run deficit into a 3-1 lead for the Vikings. Brett Norfleet and Leo Humbert dropped RBI singles into shallow right, and Norfleet then scored on an errant pitch from Brayden Rubel, who fanned six over six innings.

“One inning, that’s what it was,” Spartans coach Nick Beckmann said. “Our guys competed. They competed all year. I told them before the game I’d go to battle with them any day of the week. “They didn’t really make solid contact on (Rubel), but that’s how baseball goes.”

The low-scoring affair, which took all of one hour and 33 minutes, didn’t come as a surprise. When these teams met April 6, Francis Howell won on a solo home run off the bat of Norfleet in the seventh inning.

“We didn’t know if we’d get the ball in play at all, but we’ve been working hard on using all the fields and working middles, and we just work on putting the ball in play and hopefully good things will happen,” Perkins said.

Howell Central registered just three hits, including a double in the seventh inning from Quentin Kluesner.

After allowing a run in the third, Nepute settled in nicely. He ended the fourth with a strikeout and fanned two more in the fifth. He retired the Spartans in order in five of the seven innings.

When Howell Central threatened in the seventh, Perkins walked out to chat with Nepute for a quick mound visit. The coach with more than 600 career wins and 32 years of experience had plenty of confidence in Nepute to finish the job he started.

“He’s definitely a mentor,” Nepute said. “He really helps me out.”

Next week, the Vikings will embark on a journey they hope ends with the program’s fifth state championship.

“It’s something you strive for every year,” Perkins said. “That is our goal, to get to the final four and win a state championship. We’ve been there 11 times, so that’s what we do.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.