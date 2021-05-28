Newell's amazing run comes to an end as St. Charles West loses to Blair Oaks in quarterfinal contest

Three batters later, Wekenborg helped his own cause with an RBI single to right and Dylan Hair followed with a hit-and-run single through the vacated shortstop hole to bring in another run for a 5-0 lead.

Nolph and Levi Haney strung together back-to-back two-out doubles in the fifth to bump the lead to 7-0 and chase Newell from the game.

The Falcons tacked on another run on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth and one more in the seventh on a groundout before the Warriors had their best chance to score some runs in the bottom half of both innings.

DeCarolis led off the sixth with West's second hit of the game and was balked to second. Hunter Suess then reached base on a dropped third strike and stole second to put two runners in scoring position with no one out. But, Wekenborg escaped the jam by striking out three straight batters to give him the rare four-strikeout inning.

West loaded the bases in the seventh, but Wekenborg got a game-ending groundout by Suess.

“Unfortunately, that's been kind of a bugaboo for us all season in that we'll get runners on and we can't figure out a way to get them over or get a key hit,” Allen said. “It reared its ugly head today.”