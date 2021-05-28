Newell's amazing run comes to an end as St. Charles West loses to Blair Oaks in quarterfinal contest

WARDSVILLE — Josh Newell found out how the other half lives on Friday.
And it wasn't much fun.
The St. Charles West starting pitcher entered Friday's Class 4 quarterfinal against Blair Oaks with a 7-0 record and an eye-popping 0.76 earned run average.
But the junior right-hander was touched for seven runs in 4 2/3 innings as Blair Oaks rolled to a 9-0 win in the contest at the Falcons Athletic Complex.
“That's a pretty good hitting team,” Newell said. “My curveball was working a little bit early, but they were just putting balls in play and when you put balls in play, good things happen.”
St. Charles West (18-6) had a nine-game winning streak snapped and fell for just the second time in its last 17 games after an uneven 3-4 start.
“We had a lot of seniors (eight, including six starters Friday), but we didn't have that varsity experience, so coming into the season, we didn't know what we had,” West coach Nuru Allen said. “There was a stretch where we were under .500, but after the Zumwalt East game we lost, something clicked and we went on a pretty good run. I'm very proud of the guys.”
The Warriors were shooting for their second final four berth (they finished third in Class 3 in 2003) and were making their first quarterfinal appearance since 2004.
“Being a contender for state is like a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing. Not many people get to go through it,” Newell said. “But, we had a great group of guys and we have a lot of guys coming back too. So I'll be really excited to see what happens next year.”
Blair Oaks (26-5) has won 13 of its last 14 games and advanced to the state semifinals for the fourth time with the other three trips all resulting in state titles, including the Class 3 crown in 2019.
The Falcons will play Hollister (25-5), a 6-5 quarterfinal winner over Springfield Catholic, in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark.
“We knew this team would have a lot of talent and could do some special things, but it was all about putting it together,” Blair Oaks coach Mike DeMilia said. “We knew we'd have a tough road in the postseason and we have. Today was closer than the score showed.”
Blair Oaks senior left-hander Gavin Wekenborg was dominant on the hill, shutting West out on just two hits. He had 12 strikeouts and three walks.
Darius DeCarolis, West's No. 9 hitter, had the best success against Wekenborg, reaching base all three times, including a hit, walk and hit by pitch.
“It was just kind of tough to find something to hit. We just couldn't really find it,” DeCarolis said. “It (the final stretch run) was unbelievable. We played our toughest in each game. Once we put everything together, we started to roll.”
Blair Oaks, the visiting team on its own field, struck for two runs in the first.
Lane Libbert walked to start the game and Hayden Salmons was plunked in the hip by a 1-1 pitch. After the runners moved up on a groundout, Newell left an 0-2 pitch hanging over the plate for Falcons cleanup hitter Wil Libbert to smack into the left-center field gap for a two-run double.
The Warriors had chances in each of the first three innings, but couldn't capitalize.
A one-out walk was erased by a double play in both the first and third, while Ray Rico singled to lead off the second and moved up to second on a wild pitch, but ended up being stranded without any more movement.
After driving in the first two runs of the game, Libbert started the Falcons' next rally with a single in the fourth. After going to second on a wild pitch, he came home on Ian Nolph's base hit up the middle to make it 3-0.
Three batters later, Wekenborg helped his own cause with an RBI single to right and Dylan Hair followed with a hit-and-run single through the vacated shortstop hole to bring in another run for a 5-0 lead.
Nolph and Levi Haney strung together back-to-back two-out doubles in the fifth to bump the lead to 7-0 and chase Newell from the game.
The Falcons tacked on another run on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth and one more in the seventh on a groundout before the Warriors had their best chance to score some runs in the bottom half of both innings.
DeCarolis led off the sixth with West's second hit of the game and was balked to second. Hunter Suess then reached base on a dropped third strike and stole second to put two runners in scoring position with no one out. But, Wekenborg escaped the jam by striking out three straight batters to give him the rare four-strikeout inning.
West loaded the bases in the seventh, but Wekenborg got a game-ending groundout by Suess.
“Unfortunately, that's been kind of a bugaboo for us all season in that we'll get runners on and we can't figure out a way to get them over or get a key hit,” Allen said. “It reared its ugly head today.”
One bright spot for West was the late-game appearance by junior Jacob Blassingame. Earlier in the day, Blassingame competed in three events at the Class 4 track and field meet at Jefferson City High School, which is about six miles from Blair Oaks. Included in that was an eighth-place (all-state) finish in the 3,200-meter race.
Once that was done, he headed to Wardsville and ended up getting the final three outs in the seventh on the mound for the Warriors and nearly dropped a run-scoring hit down the right-field line in the bottom of the frame, but it landed just foul.
“I was nervous about it at first because I didn't want to miss either. When I found out the (baseball) game time was 5:00, I said my last race is at 2:50, so I should be able to make all of it. My parents picked me up, we drove here and I was right on time for warm-ups,” Blassingame said. “It's pretty awesome. It's like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Even though both sports didn't turn out exactly the way we wanted, it was still awesome seasons for both sports and I couldn't be happier to be in the position I was in today.”