Newell's mastery on the mound leads St. Charles West to district crown

WINFIELD — Josh Newell's face belied the torrent of emotions he felt. The St. Charles West junior right-hander never let his feelings show as he started counting down.
Three outs left, not even a smirk.
Two outs left, his face remained emotionless.
But with one strike left, his caged emotions started to crack his defenses.
"My mind was going crazy going to the bottom of the seventh," Newell said. "I just had to talk to myself that we had three outs, two outs and then finally one strike."
When he got that final out, Newell finally let his emotions go. Newell's mighty bellow of celebration mixed with his teammates as St. Charles West secured the Class 4 District 5 championship with a 3-0 victory over St. Dominic at Winfield on Friday.
"This has been one of our goals all year, we're just happy it all came true," Newell said.
St. Charles West (17-5) claimed its first district championship since 2015.
"It's awesome," St. Charles West coach Nuru Allen said. "I'm speechless."
The Warriors will square off against Macon (16-4) in the Class 4 sectional round on Tuesday. The time and location have yet to be determined.
Newell was absolutely masterful on the mound on Friday. He gave up just two hits in the complete-game shutout, striking out 13.
It was his third complete game of the season and extended his scoreless streak to 17 1-3 innings.
After seeing that his ace had his good stuff, Allen was going to ride Newell to the end.
"There was no chance that he was coming out," Allen said. "The only way he'd come out was if he got to the pitch limit."
Newell threw 70 strikes in his masterful 97-pitch effort.
"We've seen some good pitchers, but I think Newell has been the best pitcher we've seen all year," St. Dominic coach Frank Schlenke said.
Newell got the first seven outs via the strikeout, leaving his defense to have a front-row seat to his dominance.
"He was doing really good out there," St. Charles West junior Dylan Patterson said. "We knew he would help the team out a lot, but we had his back if he needed it."
Patterson had his back in the fifth inning as he led off with a solo home run to break the scoreless tie.
"I thought that I needed to do something to get my team started," Patterson said.
That was the lone run given up by St. Dominic junior Andrew Meyers. The junior righty went 4 1/3 innings, striking out six and giving up one run on three hits.
"All game long, Drew made one bad pitch and that was it," Schlenke said. "At the end of the year, he's been one of our best pitchers."
Patterson's home run sparked the offense as Kolten Hartmann hit a two-run single in the sixth inning to create some breathing room.
"I'm so proud of the kids and how they worked today," Allen said.
West is looking to advance past the sectional round for the first time since 2003. But Allen isn't worried about the sectional game just yet.
"I want these guys to enjoy today," Allen said. "These kids have been through a pandemic, lost in a heartbreaking way last time in 2019. They need to enjoy this one. They need to feel the excitement of winning a championship. When it comes to Monday, we'll be ready to work."