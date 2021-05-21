Newell's mastery on the mound leads St. Charles West to district crown

Newell was absolutely masterful on the mound on Friday. He gave up just two hits in the complete-game shutout, striking out 13.

It was his third complete game of the season and extended his scoreless streak to 17 1-3 innings.

After seeing that his ace had his good stuff, Allen was going to ride Newell to the end.

"There was no chance that he was coming out," Allen said. "The only way he'd come out was if he got to the pitch limit."

Newell threw 70 strikes in his masterful 97-pitch effort.

"We've seen some good pitchers, but I think Newell has been the best pitcher we've seen all year," St. Dominic coach Frank Schlenke said.

Newell got the first seven outs via the strikeout, leaving his defense to have a front-row seat to his dominance.

"He was doing really good out there," St. Charles West junior Dylan Patterson said. "We knew he would help the team out a lot, but we had his back if he needed it."

Patterson had his back in the fifth inning as he led off with a solo home run to break the scoreless tie.

"I thought that I needed to do something to get my team started," Patterson said.