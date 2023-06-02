OZARK — Borgia junior pitcher Jack Nobe is in such a zone he was a bit critical of his performance Friday.

Still, Nobe gave himself a break given the circumstances — his two-hit complete-game shutout helped the Knights to a 4-0 victory against Webb City in a Class 5 state semifinal.

"I'm always trying to one-up myself," said Nobe, a Xavier University recruit. "It's unfortunate that we didn't get the one-hitter or no-hitter, but whatever. Still got the shutout, can't do better than that."

Nobe's second complete-game shutout in less than a week — he threw a one-hitter May 27 in a 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Glendale — moved Borgia (25-5) within one victory of its second state title in four seasons.

The Knights advanced to face Festus (26-8) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Class 5 championship game. Festus was the Class 5 runner-up last season; Borgia won the Class 4 title in 2019 when Missouri baseball had five classes.

"He's been good all year and he's gotten better," Borgia coach Robert Struckhoff said. "I think he was a little down on the velocity, but hey, he still hits his spots. His slider was working and we played pretty good defense behind him. We'll take the win."

Nobe was dialed in from the get-go. The junior right-hander was perfect through the first five batters before surrendering a hit. He didn't surrender another hit until the seventh inning.

"We have a great team with Jack Nobe leading and he did what he does," Borgia sophomore Drew Eckhoff said.

Nobe eclipsed the 100-strikeout total this season and had his nasty stuff working early. But on Friday, he wasn't interested in piling up the strikeouts.

"I wanted to put the ball over the plate, let my stuff do the work and let my defense do the work," Nobe said.

He went all seven innings, collecting five strikeouts on just 80 pitches thrown.

"He's a strikeout pitcher, but (Friday) we helped him out and did our thing," Eckhoff said. "We had his back and he knows that."

Borgia scratched across a run in the third inning after littering the bases with runners in the first three innings.

Senior Tanner McPherson's two-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth gave the Knights some breathing room.

"We had runners on but couldn't get guys home," Struckhoff said. "I've had some teams in the past that could really haunt you and it goes really bad. But we had good at-bats and followed the plan. Usually if we're given anything, we take advantage of it."

Class 5 state semifinal: Borgia 4, Webb City 0