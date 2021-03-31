Northwest-Cedar Hill's Jerger stays warm, shuts the door on Festus

FESTUS — Austin Jerger felt the temperature plummet each time he climbed the mound Wednesday afternoon.
The Northwest-Cedar Hill senior pitcher kept blowing warm air into his left hand to try to combat the brisk winds during a nonconference baseball game at Festus.
But even that came with risks.
"My fingers were swelling up a bit, so it was hard to throw some of those breaking balls I was trying to throw," Jerger said.
Battling blustery winds, Jerger remained relentless as he shut down Festus and pitched Northwest-Cedar Hill to an 8-5 victory at West City Park.
"It's good to get everyone's mind right, the past couple of years we haven't had a lot of success but just a win like this can get us going," Jerger said.
Northwest-Cedar Hill (4-3) snapped a six-game losing streak to the Tigers and picked up only its second win in the last 12 meetings in the series.
The win moved the Lions above .500 for the first time this season.
"We're kind of rolling right now," Northwest-Cedar Hill coach Kyle Wampler said. "We've been going full speed for a month straight, so this will give us some rest before the meat of the season takes over."
Jerger came on in relief and pitched the final 4 1/3 innings, striking out seven and giving up just one hit.
The 6-foot-1 southpaw said he didn't think he would pitch against Festus, so he left his sleeves at home not expecting to need them to keep him warm on the mound.
But he kept himself warm in the dugout as he waited to take the mound throughout the game.
"I kept my hoodie on and kept working my arm in a circular motion so that it would stay warm," Jerger said.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the third and the Lions clinging to a 7-5 lead, Wampler didn't hesitate to turn to his senior.
"He's a gamer and he's a guy who will compete for every pitch," Wampler said. "I felt very confident putting him in with the bases loaded and he did really well for us."
Facing Festus' hottest hitter, Collin Reando, Jerger did his homework as he played first base in the first two innings.
"Earlier in the game he was late on everything against Carson (Cheek) who started the game for us," Jerger said. "I was going to work him inside and got out to an early 0-2 count and finished it off."
Festus (3-4) stranded eight runners.
"We had a chance to score a bunch of runs, but we didn't get those key at-bats when we needed them," Festus coach Jeff Montgomery said. "We didn't get a rally when we needed it and they brought in the lefty and he was pretty strong."
Northwest-Cedar Hill scored seven runs in the first two innings before Festus turned to sophomore pitcher Nate Moore, who struck out five and surrendered only one run on three hits in 3 1/3 innings.
"He came in and did a good job for us," Montgomery said. "He has good movement on his pitches and he had a few good innings and kept us close. I really thought it would be a slugfest, but the game really slowed down with better pitching in the second half of the game."