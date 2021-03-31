Northwest-Cedar Hill's Jerger stays warm, shuts the door on Festus

The 6-foot-1 southpaw said he didn't think he would pitch against Festus, so he left his sleeves at home not expecting to need them to keep him warm on the mound.

But he kept himself warm in the dugout as he waited to take the mound throughout the game.

"I kept my hoodie on and kept working my arm in a circular motion so that it would stay warm," Jerger said.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the third and the Lions clinging to a 7-5 lead, Wampler didn't hesitate to turn to his senior.

"He's a gamer and he's a guy who will compete for every pitch," Wampler said. "I felt very confident putting him in with the bases loaded and he did really well for us."

Facing Festus' hottest hitter, Collin Reando, Jerger did his homework as he played first base in the first two innings.

"Earlier in the game he was late on everything against Carson (Cheek) who started the game for us," Jerger said. "I was going to work him inside and got out to an early 0-2 count and finished it off."

Festus (3-4) stranded eight runners.