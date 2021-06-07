O'Fallon continues upswing by blanking Granite City to earn sectional semifinal berth

O'FALLON, ILL. — Junior Corey Quintal and the O'Fallon Panthers hope they're putting everything together at the right time.
Quintal had three hits, including a game-ending three-run homer, and junior Conner Lindsey added another three-run homer Monday as the Panthers overpowered Granite City 11-0 in the championship game of Regional B in Class 4A.
Since starting the season 7-6, the Panthers have won 15 of 18 to improve to 22-9 as they brace for a matchup at rival Edwardsville in the sectional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Tigers defeated O'Fallon twice during the regular season, 8-1 on April 29 and 8-4 on May 1.
"It was one of our best wins this year," first baseman/pitcher Quintal said of the victory over Granite City, an opinion that likely will change if the Panthers get past Edwardsville (34-3). "We've got to beat them this time. We're due. We're locking in and it feels like we're unbeatable now.
"We weren't hitting the ball too well (in the first two games against Edwardsville). Errors. (Poor) pitching. They were our first conference games, and we were really young, so we weren't used to pressure. We just want to keep moving along."
Granite City, which squandered a first-inning opportunity before things deteriorated in earnest, finished 13-17. The Warriors had defeated O'Fallon 8-5 on May 19.
The Panthers received yeomanlike work on the mound from senior Brandon Haake, a 6-foot-8 right-hander.
Haake relieved senior Kaden Joggerst one batter into the third. Haake retired all nine batters he faced, six on strikeouts.
"It was one of those days where everything was working," said Haake (3-2). "My fastball was there, my slider was there, my changeup was even there toward the last couple of innings. I used that. I felt really comfortable on the mound after my first inning. I came out and did my job."
Haake said he tries to use his height to help intimidate batters. He only throws in the low-80s, but hitters are also swinging at long arms and legs.
"I worked on my lower half in the offseason. That was huge for me," Haake said. "That's why I've been excelling on the mound this season. I did my best come go out there and do my best to slow the game down."
O'Fallon coach Joe Bauer said Haake's performance was key in settling down the game and tipping the scale to the Panthers.
"(Joggerst) was coming back from injury, so he was kind of rusty," Bauer said. "He kind of got ahead of himself a little bit, but Brandon kind of slowed things down. They're not a bad team, and if you don't separate from them early, they're going to hang around. So it was huge to calm things down in the middle innings and keep swinging the bats."
Joggerst worked two-plus innings, allowing no runs on one hit in a 49-pitch outing. Joggerst issued five walks and struck out two.
With the game scoreless in the first, Granite City had runners at first and second with two outs. Junior Brennan Cochran singled to left, and it was apparent that sophomore Brady Smallie would score easily from second to put the Warriors on top.
Junior Mason McMurray, however, who had been on first, tried to advance to third on Cochran's hit but was thrown out before Smallie crossed the plate. Cochran's single was the Warriors' only hit.
O'Fallon then scored the only run it needed in its half of the first on a single by sophomore Will Millard, who reached safely in all four of his plate appearance with two singles and two walks.
The Panthers grabbed a 4-0 lead in the second, with junior Ethan Crouse delivering a two-run double against senior Owen McMichael. Lowry's towering homer to left with two aboard against senior Grant Wright made it 7-0 in the fourth. Lowry missed much of the season with a dislocated shoulder.
Nineteen Panthers reached base in the game.
O'Fallon had 12 hits, with eight of its nine starters collecting at least one. Quintal was 3-for-4, while Millard, sophomore Haidyn McGill and senior Kendall Brookins all registered two hits.
The home runs by Lindsey and Quintal were their first of the season. Lindsey nearly had another long ball in the fifth.
"Offensively, it was probably our most complete performance this year," Bauer said. "We've had other good stretches, but not five good innings of, one through nine, putting good swings on them. We knew we were really young ... and knew we would take our lumps. But when we looked at it in February, we were like, 'Man, if we just figure it out.' Hopefully, we get to where we back it up with one good game after another."
Early in the season, Bauer wasn't convinced the Panthers could hang with Edwardsville, a perennial Southwestern Conference power. The results indicated he was correct.
Now, a few short weeks later, the vibe is different. Junior Mike Larson will take the mound as the Panthers try to stretch their postseason.
"Edwardsville got us twice earlier when we weren't playing well," Bauer said. "I think we match up well with them. (Edwardsville) is a quality program. We didn't help ourselves in those (two) games. The scores weren't indicative of how close they were for two-thirds of the game. Now we just show up and play and see where things stand.
"We have a ton of pitching. We have arms we can roll out there. Whoever comes out of Wednesday has a really good chance to win Friday. I'm happy for our kids. They've really played well the last two, three weeks."