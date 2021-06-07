O'Fallon continues upswing by blanking Granite City to earn sectional semifinal berth

The home runs by Lindsey and Quintal were their first of the season. Lindsey nearly had another long ball in the fifth.

"Offensively, it was probably our most complete performance this year," Bauer said. "We've had other good stretches, but not five good innings of, one through nine, putting good swings on them. We knew we were really young ... and knew we would take our lumps. But when we looked at it in February, we were like, 'Man, if we just figure it out.' Hopefully, we get to where we back it up with one good game after another."

Early in the season, Bauer wasn't convinced the Panthers could hang with Edwardsville, a perennial Southwestern Conference power. The results indicated he was correct.

Now, a few short weeks later, the vibe is different. Junior Mike Larson will take the mound as the Panthers try to stretch their postseason.

"Edwardsville got us twice earlier when we weren't playing well," Bauer said. "I think we match up well with them. (Edwardsville) is a quality program. We didn't help ourselves in those (two) games. The scores weren't indicative of how close they were for two-thirds of the game. Now we just show up and play and see where things stand.