O'Fallon falls in extra innings of Class 4A baseball semifinal

"It wasn't our best effort," Bauer said. "We showed our youth, we showed our inexperience a little bit. Too many strikeouts, too many errors. Things we haven't done the last month and a half."

The Panthers struck out 15 times. They made three fielding errors and a costly baserunning miscue.

Meyer went 3-for-3 and beat out an infield hit during the game-tying rally.

"We didn't give up," Meyer said. "Stuff happens. You don't always get what you want."

O'Fallon went down fighting. Meyer and junior right-handed pitcher Mike Larson led the way with gutsy performances. Larson gave up five runs, just two earned, on three hits and battled to keep his team in the game. Meyer paced a six-hit attack.

"Our kids competed," Bauer said. "You don't have to like the outcome. It came down to a couple of inches here and there. I'm sure there are teams the last four or five weeks that we've stolen one from."

O'Fallon bolted in front with three runs in the top of the second. Kellen Scruggs banged a double to left to begin the uprising. He eventually came around on a throwing error. Kendall Brookings, who singled, tallied the final run on a wild pitch. Xavier Deatherage and Ethan Crouse also walked during the frame.