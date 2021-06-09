O'Fallon halts Edwardsville's long win streak, advances to 4A sectional final

"As soon as I missed that (0-1) pitch, I knew he was coming back with another one," Deatherage said. "But props to my teammates for getting the bunt down to get us second and third. All I had to do was battle. I had to get the ball in play."

Bauer said: "It was a phenomenal at-bat."

O'Fallon added an insurance run in the sixth. Meyer tripled and was allowed to score when umpires, after huddling, ruled that a relay throw from senior second baseman Kyle Modrusic not only got past third but also rolled into the dugout.

Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser contested the call to no avail. Suddenly, the Tigers' job became much more difficult.

"We didn't make a good throw and we didn't make a good block," Funkhouser said. "It's kind of a moot point."

Of more significance were missed scoring opportunities in the second and third. In the second, Edwardsville had runners at second and third with one out before Larson fanned sophomore Caleb Copeland and Modrusic. In the third, senior Hayden Moore singled, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. But juniors Grant Huebner and Spencer Stearns fanned.

"We had some runners on base early in the game and we just didn't get that clutch hit that we've had throughout the year," Funkhouser said. "That would have been a big turning point within the game, but I think you credit their pitcher. He went out and threw a complete game against us and just kept making pitches."