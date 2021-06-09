O'Fallon halts Edwardsville's long win streak, advances to 4A sectional final

EDWARDSVILLE — The arm of junior right-hander Mike Larson and the bat of sophomore Xavier Deatherage enabled the O'Fallon High baseball team to put the brakes on an amazing streak Wednesday.
Larson fired a complete game and struck out 10 and Deatherage broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the fifth inning as the Panthers defeated Edwardsville 4-1 in a Class 4A Sectional 8 baseball semifinal at Tom Pile Field.
The Panthers' victory snapped the Tigers' 28-game winning streak that began April 24 and advanced into the sectional semifinal. O'Fallon (23-9) will play host to Joliet West on Friday. Joliet West defeated Minooka 4-1 in another semifinal.
"Everything was working," said Larson, who improved to 4-0. "Our pitching coach, Coach (Brooks) McDowell, knew what to call and my catcher (junior Connor Lindsey) was perfect back there, giving me everything I needed. My defense behind me did phenomenal and gave me the strength I needed on the mound to help me get through that game."
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Larson wasn't done lauding his teammates.
"The offense gave me the runs that propelled me into getting that win," he said. "That's a great team over there. I'm very pleased with my outing."
Larson permitted just one infield single in his first six innings. Edwardsville (34-4) scored its only run in the seventh, collecting two more hits and capitalizing on a pair of errors.
But Larson ended the Tigers' comeback bid by striking out pinch hitter Zak Zoelzer with a runner at first.
"He's one of our (main) guys," O'Fallon coach Joe Bauer said of Larson. "It's amazing what happens when you get a Larson back who's healthy, and we did. Mike giving us that kind of start is outstanding. That's a first-class program (at Edwardsville). That's a great offense. Mike did a phenomenal job for us. It might be the best game we've ever had a guy throw here (in Edwardsville)."
O'Fallon was struggling against Edwardsville senior Quinn Weber (8-2) through the first four innings. Its first hit came with one out in the fourth, a single by sophomore designated hitter Will Millard.
But in the fifth, senior Garrett Meyer and junior Kellen Scruggs opened with singles. Senior Kendall Brookins advanced the runners to second and third with a sacrifice to get Deatherage to the plate.
Weber got ahead of Deatherage 0-2, with Deatherage looking overmatched on the second offering when he swung and missed. But on the next pitch, Deatherage served it into right-center to put the Panthers ahead 2-0.
One out later, sophomore Haidyn McGill tripled over the head of sophomore right fielder Cade Hardy, stretching the lead to 3-0.
Deatherage said Weber threw the same pitch on 0-2 that he did on 0-1 — an inside fastball. The second time, Deatherage made the adjustment.
"As soon as I missed that (0-1) pitch, I knew he was coming back with another one," Deatherage said. "But props to my teammates for getting the bunt down to get us second and third. All I had to do was battle. I had to get the ball in play."
Bauer said: "It was a phenomenal at-bat."
O'Fallon added an insurance run in the sixth. Meyer tripled and was allowed to score when umpires, after huddling, ruled that a relay throw from senior second baseman Kyle Modrusic not only got past third but also rolled into the dugout.
Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser contested the call to no avail. Suddenly, the Tigers' job became much more difficult.
"We didn't make a good throw and we didn't make a good block," Funkhouser said. "It's kind of a moot point."
Of more significance were missed scoring opportunities in the second and third. In the second, Edwardsville had runners at second and third with one out before Larson fanned sophomore Caleb Copeland and Modrusic. In the third, senior Hayden Moore singled, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. But juniors Grant Huebner and Spencer Stearns fanned.
"We had some runners on base early in the game and we just didn't get that clutch hit that we've had throughout the year," Funkhouser said. "That would have been a big turning point within the game, but I think you credit their pitcher. He went out and threw a complete game against us and just kept making pitches."