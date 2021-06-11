O'Fallon holds off Joliet West in 4A baseball sectional final

O’FALLON, Ill. — As his broken collarbone slowly healed, O’Fallon junior Connor Lindsey watched as his teammates competed without him, hoping for his chance to make a difference before the season ended.
“I felt stranded on the sidelines, and I really wanted to get back and help,” Lindsey said.
Lindsey blasted the game-tying homer, Garrett Meyer hit the go-ahead blast and Brandon Haake went the distance on the mound as O’Fallon defeated Joliet West 6-3 in the Class 4A Sectional 8 baseball championship at Blazier Field on Friday.
O’Fallon (24-9) won its third sectional championship in the last six seasons and advanced to face New Lenox-Providence Catholic in a super-sectional at 7 p.m. Monday at Illinois State University.
Lindsey missed three months and 23 games after he took an awkward tumble at third base on the first day of team workouts. He returned to uniform with nine games remaining in the season and has occupied the designated hitter position in the Panthers lineup.
Trailing by a run in the third inning, Lindsey launched a 2-2 pitch down the left field line that provided a souvenir for fans sitting on their flatbeds beyond the fence.
“I’ve been finding that when I’m up at the plate, I’ve been thinking too much, so I’ve been focusing on staying simple,” Lindsey said. “I just sat back and tried to get my hands to the ball. It was an inside pitch, I got my hands even further inside and it just flew.”
Lindsey provided just one of several redemption stories for O’Fallon throughout the game.
In the top of the third inning, Joliet West (19-10-1) found the artificial turf at Blazier Field to its liking. A kangaroo hop off the turf bounded over the leaping Xavier Deatherage at third base to start the inning, and a high bouncer caused shortstop Garrett Meyer to hurry. His wild throw allowed Joliet West to grab an early 2-1 lead.
“We say that everything on the ground is an out,” Meyer said. “I fielded it on the short hop, but it just didn’t go my way.”
But in his next at-bat, Meyer launched the first pitch he saw deep over the 350-foot placard in left-center field for a solo home run to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead, a lead they would not relinquish.
“I stood back in the box, got my hands extended through the ball, and that happened,” Meyer said.
Meanwhile, Haake was figuring out how to pitch to Joliet West hitters who were in a different sector of the batter’s box. Several Tigers hitters severely crowded the plate, and Haake resisted the urge to pound them inside.
“It was difficult, because by throwing inside I was basically throwing it down the middle for them,” Haake said.
Haake discovered that the hard way, leaving a pitch over the plate that Joliet West slugger Ty Batusich launched into orbit in the top of the first inning to give Joliet West a 1-0 lead.
“Everyone was whiffing at my outside fastball, so I tried to sit outside for the rest of the game after that,” said Haake, who scattered nine hits, struck out four and did not walk a batter.
Haake struck out Batusich with a runner aboard in the third and stranded two runners in both the fifth and sixth innings by inducing flyouts to end threats as O’Fallon clung to a 3-2 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth.
“I was taking my time more with people on base, but I still felt comfortable and I got the outs. They were hitting the ball but hitting it straight at our players,” Haake said.
Haake felt more comfortable after the O’Fallon bats put up three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Deatherage, who had a pair of RBIs in the Panthers 4-1 sectional semifinal victory against Edwardsville, blasted a bases-loaded double to centerfield that bounced over the fence for a ground rule double.
“I was nervous, that was a big spot and I knew I had to cash in, Deatherage said. “Coach (Joe Bauer) called me over and told me to take a deep breath, find a fast ball and rip it and that’s what I did.”
With second and third and nobody out in the sixth, Ethan Crouse struck out, and O’Fallon went to the final inning leading 6-2 having lost out a chance to blow the game wide open.
It allowed for one more redemption story.
After a solo home run by Joliet West No. 9 hitter Kevin Patrick, and a bunt single by leadoff hitter Camden Karczewski, the Tigers had the meat of the order ready to feast.
“We left two guys on in the late innings and now we’re sweating it,” Bauer said.
But Crouse in center field spoiled the meal.
First, he outraced a ball in the left-center field gap and dove headlong to rob a sure double off the bat of James Love. After a standing ovation from the Panthers’ faithful, he made another diving catch on a sinking liner off the bat of Batusich to end the game.
“I was coming back out from that strikeout, and I knew I had to pick my team back up and make a big play so we could get another plaque on the wall,” Crouse said.
O’Fallon will seek an even bigger plaque in the upcoming week. The Panthers' best state finish was a third-place plaque achieved in both 2006 and 2009, but for now, they will savor this win, perhaps nobody more than Lindsey.
“I saw my boys playing without me, and I wanted to give everything I had when I came back,” Lindsey said. “I feel like I’ve had an impact. I feel out of the world about my performance.”