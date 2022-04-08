Orchard Farm blanks University City to advance to Lutheran North tournament title game

ST. CHARLES — Connor Davenport wasn't going to waste any time.

Neither was Tyler Spaeth.

When the two Orchard Farm seniors climbed the mound, they were rocking and firing as soon as the umpire gave them the green light.

"Both of those guys are quick workers up on the hill," Orchard Farm coach Phil Kendall said. "We encourage it. We don't like having our pitchers up there taking their time."

It helped with the winter-like weather whipping around the diamond as the two righties slammed the door on University City on Friday evening. The Eagles notched a 10-0 victory in a Lutheran North tournament semifinal game at Orchard Farm High School.

"We've been in this tournament for 10 or 12 years and it's a big deal for us to make the title game," Kendall said.

Orchard Farm (5-6) will play either Principia or Ritenour at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the title game at Lutheran North High School. University City (2-4) will play in the third-place game at 2 p.m.

Davenport and Spaeth combined to throw five innings of no-hit ball against the Lions. Davenport started the game, went four innings, struck out eight and walked four.

Davenport wanted to come out to try and complete the no-hitter, but understood the situation.

"I had to stay under that pitch count," Davenport said.

Spaeth came on in relief in the fifth inning and had no idea Davenport had handed him the keys to a no-hit game.

"I figured he knew, but all he had to do was come in and shut it down, and that's what he did," Davenport said.

Spaeth came in and matched Davenport's blistering pace on the mound. The faster pace helped get feeling back into the pitcher's hand as the temperature dipped below freezing.

"Hands were a little cold at first, but I looked at Connor and he said, 'You'll get used to it,'" Spaeth said.

Spaeth threw a perfect fifth inning in relief, striking out two.

The shutout ball pitched by Davenport and Spaeth was more than enough as Orchard Farm banged out double-digit runs for just the second time this season.

The Eagles broke through on the scoreboard in the second with a Colin Miller RBI single. Spaeth added with a two-run single in the third before the offense broke through in the fifth inning with six runs to close out the game.

Spaeth, Miller and Caden Tipton tallied two RBI each for the Eagles.

The Lions may not have been in the right state of mind as they got the news that one of their former players, Xavier Bennet-Stewart, had passed away earlier in the week due to complications with an undiagnosed health issue.

Coach John Bass considered calling the game before he had a meeting with his players.

"All the guys wanted to play," Bass said. "We're dedicating the season to him, I believe that's what the parents would want, so we're out here playing."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.