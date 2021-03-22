Oswald pitches gem in his first game as Lafayette tops Pattonville

OAKVILLE — A nine-run first inning is a pitcher's best friend, Lafayette senior left-hander Gavin Oswald noted.
But it also helps to have excellent command and throw four pitches for strikes. At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, Oswald casts an imposing shadow on the diamond as a pitcher for the Lancers.
In his varsity debut, Oswald struck out eight with one walk and held Pattonville to four hits in helping Lafayette defeat the Pirates 11-1 in a five-inning game Monday afternoon at Oakville High School. It was a Pool B game for both teams in the 51st annual Lindbergh-Mehville Tournament.
Both teams opened pool play last week with a victory. Lafayette began its season with a 10-0 win over Oakville. Pattonville started its season with a 6-5 win over Kirkwood.
There was no high school baseball played last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oswald, who plans to play at Mineral Area College in Park Hills, was glad to get in some real competition. It has been a long time coming.
"For me, it was great to just get out and play," Oswald said. "You can talk inter-squad games, but nothing is like a game. The adrenaline rush you get is insane. Seeing that nine-spot in the first inning was huge thing for me. I was able to calm myself down in the second inning."
Pattonville, the visiting team, scored its lone run in the top of the first. Senior Jake Vitale led off with a double on a ball that fell in front of senior John Kramer in left field. A sacrifice advanced Vitale, and he scored when senior right fielder Bryce Viehmann singled to right.
Pirates sophomore pitcher Brayden Hartley followed with a single before Oswald got out of the jam on a fielder's choice.
"It was my first varsity start and I had some jitters in the first inning," Oswald said.
Lafayette then roughed up Hartley, who was making his varsity debut for Pattonville. Hartley faced 10 hitters and retired just one before getting yanked in favor of fellow sophomore Charlie Burns, a left-hander.
The Lancers sent 14 men to the plate and scored nine runs. Lafayette had just three hits but benefited from six walks, two errors, a sacrifice fly, a passed ball and a wild pitch. The Lancers stole five bases in the inning.
"Our offense came out and put the ball in play and we ran the bases aggressively," Lafayette coach Boyd Manne said. "We played good defense. I'm proud of the effort of our team."
Not hitting, Oswald enjoyed his view from the bench.
"The bats came alive in that inning," Oswald said. "It was fun to watch."
Oswald was fun to watch, as well. Throwing his four-seam and two-seam fastballs for strikes that made catcher Cannon Stuckey's mitt pop while mixing in a sharp-breaking curveball and a changeup, Oswald stymied the Pirates after the first.
"Gavin Oswald gave a great start for us," Manne said. "He used all of his different pitches. He kept the hitters off balance. He did a nice job for us."
Pattonville coach Rob Simpson also was impressed by Oswald's performance.
"Their big lefty kept pounding the strike zone," Simpson said. "We sat back and didn't jump on some fastballs. We had a couple of hard-hit balls. We hit the ball there early, but we didn't bounce back after that."
The big lefty retired 11 consecutive batters until he issued a walk to sophomore Tyler Floyd in the fifth with one out. Senior Jonah Kendrick followed with a single before Oswald got the next two hitters to end the game.
"Playing high school baseball is different from playing club baseball," Oswald said. "Playing with my friends is unlike anything. I've gone to school with these kids like forever. The camaraderie is really there. It's huge for me to play especially because this is my senior season."
Lafayette added two runs in the fourth. With two outs, Kramer singled up the middle to score Justin Prager and PJ Rogan.
Prager finished with three hits in three at-bats. Kramer walked three times before he got his hit.
Pattonville continues pool play with a noon game Tuesday at Mehlville. Lafayette is back in Pool B play at noon Wednesday, also playing at Mehlville.
"We have everything on this team," Oswald said. "We've got skill and what's more important is we're all best friends. We're always joking. We are truly best friends all of us."