De Smet junior catch Jake Panagos vowed to himself CBC would not end the Spartans baseball season.

“CBC ended my soccer season last fall,” said Panagos, a midfielder for the Spartans, who dropped a 1-0 verdict to CBC in the Class 4 District 2 soccer tournament. “I told myself CBC is never ending another season of mine. In my whole high school career, they just beat us all the time. This is just awesome.”

This time, Panagos helped in several ways as De Smet defeated CBC 10-7 to claim the Class 6 District 3 championship at Mike Shannon Field in Cadet Park.

Panagos handled both Spartan pitchers magnificently. Offensively, he drove in a career-high three runs. He had a sacrifice fly and a two-run single in the decisive seven-run fourth inning. He also walked.

“I had a poor season last year and I’ve started picking it up,” Panagos said. “I’ve started hitting. I hope it keeps going.”

He’s caught the attention of Spartans coach Tim Cavanan.

“He’s a team leader for us,” Cavanan said. “He’s a general back there. He calms the pitchers and and he guides them. He’s always been a good catcher. The big change this year is the leadership he’s taken on and he’s put in a lot of work in the offseason on his offensive game and it really shows.”

Panagos isn’t the only Spartan with a long memory. Senior Quinn Argetsinger recalled the last time the two Metro Catholic Conference rivals meet in a similar game.

Two years ago in the District 2 final at CBC, the Cadets scored a 2-1 win in eight innings.

“We’ve been wanting this since they beat us two years ago,” Argetsinger said. “We all remembered that loss too well. We finally got the job done.”

De Smet, seeded second in the district, improved to 20-14-1 with the win in a game that resembled two heavyweights throwing leather but neither one wanting to go down on the canvas.

“I’m really happy and proud of the kids,” Cavanan said. “We had a big inning and we held on for our lives. District championships are very hard to come by.”

The two teams split their two games during the regular season. Saturday’s win was just De Smet’s third over CBC since 2019.

“It’s so exciting to be district champions and to beat CBC to do it,” Argetsinger said. “This was a big team effort. Everyone battled and we got the ‘W.’ It feels good.”

The Spartans, who won the Class 5 state championship, will play the Francis Howell in a quarterfinal game Saturday at a site and time to be determined. The Vikings, who won the District 4 tournament with a 6-1 win over Fort Zumwalt West, are 29-10. Francis Howell finished third in the state last spring.

CBC, the top seed in the district, ended at 25-14.

“That’s postseason baseball,” Cadets coach Mason Horne said. “That’s the way it should be. My hat’s off to De Smet. They are deserving of the win. Two good teams got after it. Unfortunately, in sports there’s a winner and a loser and we came out on the wrong side of it. High school baseball it’s one and done in the postseason.”

CBC grabbed a 1-0 lead off senior Jason Smith (3-2). With the bases full and out out, senior outfielder Andrew Feldt hit a sacrifice fly to score senior Ryan Stevens. Smith escaped further damage.

“Jason’s the best,” Panagos said. “He was nervous. Who isn’t nervous in a district final. I talked to him and he told me he’s got it and he did.”

De Smet took the lead in the third. Junior second baseman Michael Wunderlich and advanced to third on a double sophomore right fielder Landon Edmonds, the team’s sparkplug. Panagos, hitting ninth, flew out to left field to score Wunderlich.

“We’ve got this thing called ‘3 Up’ on our team,” Panagos said. “Get up on the plate, up in the box, up on the bat. That’s just to hit the ball somewhere. Put it in play. I just was just to hit it and get and RBI and get us on the board.”

Left-handed hitting junior centerfielder Myles Wessels, laid down a suicide squeeze down the first base line off senior pitcher Peter Underwood (6-3). CBC junior first baseman Jake McGhee fielded the ball in his mitt and flipped the ball out of it to senior catcher Miles Birke. It was a close play at the plate but Edmonds was called safe to delight the many De Smet fans in attendance and upset the numerous CBC fans.

“It’s a weapon for us,” Cavanan said about the squeeze bunt. “Our guys are doing a great job of getting it down and getting great jumps from third base.”

CBC bounced back with two runs in the third to regain the lead at 3-2.

De Smet took control with a seven-hit, seven-run fourth to chase Underwood. Sophomore Charlie Wortham singled and scored on a double by Argetsinger. A walk and a bunt single loaded the bases. Edmonds drove in a run on a fielder’s choice. Panagos drove in two runs with a single and took second on a throw home.

“That was awesome,” Panagos said. “I took a fastball and it was 3-1 in the count. I was thinking if a fastball is coming, I’m going to hammer it and I did.”

Wessels drove in two with a single. Wortham, in his second at-bat in the inning, singled home a run off senior reliever Kyan Franklin, giving De Smet a 9-3 lead.

“I think that was our biggest inning of the year,” Argetsinger said.

The big inning left CBC in a huge hole.

“It’s pretty tough to come back from an inning liket hat,” Horne said. “We did a good job of getting back in it and within striking distance.”

Indeed. The Cadets did not throw in the towel. McGhee singled in senior Kyle Byrne. After senior Nazzan Zanetello walked, De Smet made a pitching change.

Senior Sam Cardwell entered.

“I was expecting to pitch today. I just didn’t know when,” Cardwell said. “As long as I’m in the game I don’t mind if its starting or relieving.”

He gave up a three-run homer to senior Kaden Peer to cut the De Smet lead to 9-7. It was Peer’s 11th homer this season and that broke the previous record of 10.

“I threw two curveballs and I wasn’t landing my curve,” Cardwell said. “So I threw a fastball right down the middle. I kind of expected it. We had the lead the whole time so I wasn’t too worried.”

Cardwell danced with danger in the sixth. He had two on with one and struck out the final two hitters.

“Sam’s the best, too,” Panagos said. “We’ve just got the best pitchers. It makes my job easy when we’ve got great pitchers like we do.”

De Smet added an insurance run in the seventh inning. Argetsinger doubled and went to third on a sacrifice bunty by senior Luke Burns. Junior Charlle Shumate laid down a bunt toward first. McGhee came charging in and fielded the ball. He drove to tag Argetsinger but he dropped the ball as he tagged him.

Cardwell loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh. He allowed a single by McGhee and hit Zanetello. Peer came to hit. Cardwell pitched him carefully and walked him.

“We were just working him soft and he kept fouling them off,” Cardwell said. “It was a battle.”

Stevens hit a fly ball to center that Wessels caught despite Edmonds almost running into him.

“I don’t even know what’s going on right now,” said Cardwell, who earned his first save this season. “I knew somebody was going to catch it. I just can’t believe we did this. They walked it off against us my sophomore year and I didn’t want it to happen again. This is just great.”

Cavanan agreed.

“I knew Sam would get the job done,” Cavanan said.