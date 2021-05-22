Parkway Central shuts down MICDS, completes run to first district title since 2016

Podgorny then balked and Siervo trotted home. Goldenberg lined a double to right center to clear the bases. However, he tried to stretch his double into a triple and was thrown out.

Reynolds deposited the first pitch he saw well past the left-field fence. It was his first home run of the season.

"There was the big bases-clearing double by Trevor and a great rally for us started by the other guys. I knew I was going to get something to hit," Reynolds said. "I just tried to put all I could on it. I just wanted to help the team. I was a little fired up for sure."

To begin the sixth, Moritz walked freshman Henry Cordes, who stole second. Moritz then gave up his first hit when senior Oliver Rohan hit a slow roller to shortstop that Cordes skipped over. Rohan beat the throw for the Rams' first hit. Senior leadoff hitter Reagan Andrew was hit by a pitch. Junior Jack Hayes hit a high chopper in the hole between first and second that Kaiser dove to stop, but two runs scored.

However, Moritz got junior Jack Niedringhaus to hit into a double play and then retired junior Gordan Walker to quell the Rams rally.