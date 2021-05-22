Parkway Central shuts down MICDS, completes run to first district title since 2016

CLAYTON — Parkway Central senior right-handed pitcher Josh Moritz wore a grin from ear to ear as he clutched the district championship trophy and posed for numerous photographs.
"It feels amazing to hold it,” Moritz said. “This is something I've been thinking about since my freshman year. To come out with this in my last year feels just amazing. We have shown that when we play hard and as a team, no one can beat us."
Certainly not like the Colts played on a hot, humid Saturday morning.
Moritz’s stellar showing over seven innings helped spark the fifth-seeded Parkway Central Colts to a 7-2 victory over the third-seeded MICDS Rams in the Class 5 District 3 baseball championship game played on Adzick Field at Clayton High School. It was the Colts' first district crown since 2016.
The Colts advanced to meet District 4 champion Fort Zumwalt South (22-9) in the sectional round May 29. MICDS finished 14-13.
MICDS first-year coach Michael Kraatz credited the Colts with a strong showing.
"Parkway Central is a really good team," Kraatz said. "We knew we'd have our hands full. They were as billed. The won the game because they were better flat out."
Parkway Central (15-12) scored all its runs in a seven-run outburst in the third inning. Senior first baseman Trevor Goldenberg delivered the big blow in the inning when he drove in two runs on a double and senior Cal Reynolds also hit a mammoth home run.
Moritz, the staff ace, retired 15 consecutive Rams before being touched for two runs in the sixth inning. He allowed just two hits while striking out six. He walked two and hit one batter in hiking his season record to 7-3.
"He's been our No. 1 all year," Parkway Central coach Scott Davis said. "He's pitched on our varsity since was a sophomore. We were fortunate to have him ready. He's able to throw a couple pitches for strikes and that's nice."
After walking the first batter, Moritz befuddled the Rams with his breaking ball while mixing in a sneaky fastball.
"I always feel good coming out," Moritz said. "I was throwing well and everyone was having a good time. We were having fun. I was real locked in. I was trusting the guys behind me."
The Colts sent 11 batters to the plate in the seven-run third inning to chase MICDS starter Eric Podgorny (2-3).
"An inning like that does lower the blood pressure," Davis said.
Junior left fielder Jack O'Leary was hit by a pitch and went to second on a sacrifice bunt. Freshman third baseman Seungmin Song singled. Senior second baseman Adam Kaiser and junior shortstop Joe Siervo each singled home a run. Sophomore catcher Sean Kang was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Junior center fielder Elijah Kjellberg walked to load the bases.
Podgorny then balked and Siervo trotted home. Goldenberg lined a double to right center to clear the bases. However, he tried to stretch his double into a triple and was thrown out.
Reynolds deposited the first pitch he saw well past the left-field fence. It was his first home run of the season.
"There was the big bases-clearing double by Trevor and a great rally for us started by the other guys. I knew I was going to get something to hit," Reynolds said. "I just tried to put all I could on it. I just wanted to help the team. I was a little fired up for sure."
To begin the sixth, Moritz walked freshman Henry Cordes, who stole second. Moritz then gave up his first hit when senior Oliver Rohan hit a slow roller to shortstop that Cordes skipped over. Rohan beat the throw for the Rams' first hit. Senior leadoff hitter Reagan Andrew was hit by a pitch. Junior Jack Hayes hit a high chopper in the hole between first and second that Kaiser dove to stop, but two runs scored.
However, Moritz got junior Jack Niedringhaus to hit into a double play and then retired junior Gordan Walker to quell the Rams rally.
"It was too little, too late against a very good pitcher. Their bats got hot and they put up that seven-spot and the momentum shifted," Kraatz said. "It took us a couple of innings to recover."
Parkway Central knocked off No. 4 Ladue before stopping top-seeded Westminster 10-8 in the semifinals.
"We had a lot of people ranking us real low and thinking that Westminster was going to come out and beat us handily," Moritz said.
But that didn't happen.
"We beat Westminster and we came into this game really fired up," Goldenberg said. "I don't think any of our games were upsets. We came into the district thinking we were going to win it all. We'll come out against (Zumwalt South) like we did against these other teams."
Davis believed in his club.
"The seed was fair as we lost four in a row when the seeding meeting was held," Davis said. "We've shown signs this year we can beat a 1 or 2 or 3 seed. We've got potential. We're playing good right now. I hate to use the term upset. Westminster is always tough and I knew we'd give them a run for their money. It just happened to be our day. It was an emotional game."