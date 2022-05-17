Parkway Central stampedes past Summit and into district title game

CHESTERFIELD — Visibly, Elijah Kjellberg appeared unfazed by the situation.

The Parkway Central senior calmly walked up to the plate and awaited his pitch, but on the inside, his mind was racing.

"I was pretty nervous," the outfielder said.

Instead of letting it consume him, Kjellberg honed all that adrenaline into something he could use.

Fueled by his adrenaline, Kjellberg delivered the biggest hit of his season and helped lift Parkway Central to an 8-6 victory over Summit in a Class 5, District 3 semifinal game at Parkway Central High School on Tuesday afternoon.

"We just didn't quit, that was amazing," Parkway Central coach Scott Davis said.

Parkway Central (22-10) will defend its district crown as it squares off with Chaminade (16-15) in the district final at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Chaminade High School.

"We've been there before last year, and it's just the same thing as last year," Parkway Central junior catcher Sean Kang said.

Tied at six in the bottom half of the sixth, Kjellberg came to the plate with the go-ahead run standing at second base. With an electric atmosphere from the bleachers fueling his already amped-up mind, the outfielder had just one thought racing through his mind.

"If I just put the ball in play, I could help the team win," Kjellberg said.

After fighting off a few pitches, he got one he could handle and slapped it into the outfield to drive in Jonah Loiterstein for the go-ahead run.

"He did a great job of putting the bat on the ball," Davis said. "It wasn't pretty, it wasn't a gap shot, but it was a nice line drive that scored a run. It lifted us."

Kjellberg was a blur of motion as he bolted to second base before letting out a roar of celebration that mingled with his teammates and the crowds.

"It was so great to see everyone in the infield erupt," Kjellberg said. "Watching everyone else celebrate and watching them go crazy was awesome."

Sam Sailor came up and traded places with Kjellberg to push the lead to 8-6 before the Colts handed the ball over to Mason Seigel.

The senior sidewinder pitched the final two innings to pick up his second win of the season coming on in relief of starter Jack O'Leary.

It didn't start the way he had envisioned, giving up two runs in the first inning, but O'Leary battled through five innings of work, giving up two earned runs on seven hits.

"He was throwing well, and threw strikes," Kang said. "Just a bit off on the curveball in the beginning. Middle of the game, he was commanding it well. He was doing well."

O'Leary used his offense to help right the ship on the mound, going 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and three RBI.

He even got the ultimate sign of respect in his final at-bat with an intentional walk in the sixth inning.

"That second inning with that hit, I felt like I redeemed myself," O'Leary said. "I've been in a bit of a slump for a while, so that (walk) was like, 'Ok, alright.'"

Summit (11-19) after a marathon 11-inning affair against Union in the first round of the tournament, staked itself to a 2-0 lead early in the game, then took a 6-2 lead with four runs on four hits in the fifth inning. The Falcons went blow for blow with the Colts for much of the game before faltering at the end.

"Everyone gets wrapped up in the records and things like that, but bottom line is that our guys continued to get better," Summit coach Jason Schneider said. "If you look at just the record, we're not even supposed to be playing in this game. It should haven't been as close as 8-6. It just shows the character of our guys in our program. They're going to compete every single day."

Summit's Joey Reichmuth did much of the damage, going 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBI, while Adrian Roberts picked up two RBI as the Falcons battered out nine hits on the day.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.