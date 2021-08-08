Parkway North promotes Ivory to lead baseball program

Mack Ivory never strayed too far from the baseball field despite five surgeries on his throwing elbow that forced him to stop playing the sport.
Even as he transitioned from hurling a five-ounce baseball to rolling a 16-pound bowling ball, his mind and passion for the sport never left the baseball diamond.
"Baseball is just part of my life," Ivory said. "Bowling was something I did for fun. It was an activity for me, but baseball was my focus."
On Thursday, Parkway North announced Ivory to lead its baseball program.
Ivory was hired to take over from Mark Reeder, who stepped down at the end of the 2021 season before being hired to lead Liberty's baseball team.
"I feel like everything happens for a reason," Ivory said. "I came on to the Parkway North staff last year. It allowed me to learn from Reeder and see some of the things that people don't really think about."
Ivory was an assistant for two seasons at Lafayette before helping Parkway North to an 11-17 record last season.
"He knows the game and he knows how to teach the game to our student-athletes," Parkway North athletics director Corey Johnson said.
A native of Michigan, Ivory pitched for the Lincoln College baseball team before his injuries forced him to give up the sport.
Then he exchanged his cleats and gloves for bowling shoes and a bowling ball and transferred to Missouri Baptist to join its bowling team.
Some of his players already have given him a hard time for bowling, but he already has plans for some team activities.
"We may go out and do some bowling and some other team bonding things, but I'll have to show a few of them up," Ivory said. "If I don't get 230-240 or above, it's just an OK day."
While there may have been other openings for Ivory to pick from, one year in the Parkway school district sold him on the opening.
"North is such a special place," Ivory said. "The men and women leading these programs, it's just a close-knit community. I wanted to be part of that. I'm just surrounded by such great people."