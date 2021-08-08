Parkway North promotes Ivory to lead baseball program

Mack Ivory never strayed too far from the baseball field despite five surgeries on his throwing elbow that forced him to stop playing the sport.

Even as he transitioned from hurling a five-ounce baseball to rolling a 16-pound bowling ball, his mind and passion for the sport never left the baseball diamond.

"Baseball is just part of my life," Ivory said. "Bowling was something I did for fun. It was an activity for me, but baseball was my focus."

On Thursday, Parkway North announced Ivory to lead its baseball program.

Ivory was hired to take over from Mark Reeder, who stepped down at the end of the 2021 season before being hired to lead Liberty's baseball team.

"I feel like everything happens for a reason," Ivory said. "I came on to the Parkway North staff last year. It allowed me to learn from Reeder and see some of the things that people don't really think about."

Ivory was an assistant for two seasons at Lafayette before helping Parkway North to an 11-17 record last season.

"He knows the game and he knows how to teach the game to our student-athletes," Parkway North athletics director Corey Johnson said.