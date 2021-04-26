Parkway West stays unbeaten in conference play with wild win over Parkway North

BALLWIN — Gannon Snyder felt the adrenaline coursing through his body as he dug into the batter's box.
The Parkway West sophomore infielder grinned as he gripped the bat a little tighter after hearing a familiar sound from his dugout. It wasn't the usual encouraging phrases that made him smile.
It was bird noises.
"It's 3-2 in the count and usually two outs and we're just trying to get in the pitcher's head and the noises help get you going," Snyder said. "It lets me know the situation and gets us hyped up."
The unusual hype-up noise paid dividends for Parkway West as the Longhorns notched an 8-6 victory over Parkway North in a Suburban Conference Red Pool game on Monday afternoon at Parkway West.
"It's one of those things where we play a lot of games week-to-week and it's easy to get complacent after you win a lot of games," Parkway West coach Andrew Jett said. "It's good for the guys to get into a close game and hold on for the win."
Parkway West (13-2, 4-0 Suburban Conference), the No. 8 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, picked up its fifth win over its sister school in the last six meetings.
The Longhorns are off to their best 15-game start since going 14-1 in 2005. Their offense is as hot as any team in the area averaging 9.3 runs per game.
"We're deep all the way through the lineup," Jett said. "Our offense does a good job from our No. 1 hitter to our ninth hitter. If the top of the order is struggling, the bottom of the order always comes through for it. They're doing a good job of putting the ball in play and driving it to the gap."
The bird noises coming from the dugout in a big count definitely contributed to the success on Monday.
Snyder collected two RBI in the first inning, getting a two-out single on a 3-2 offering to give the Longhorns a 2-1 lead. Sophomore catcher Tyler Lang led the attack going 2-for-4 with three RBI.
West junior shortstop Elliott Krewson pushed his hitting streak to 14 games with a fourth-inning single.
The Longhorns have three batters hitting above .400 so far this season - Krewson, Snyder and junior Bryce Drake.
"I think it's just the energy from the dugout and trying to find the barrel (of the bat)," Snyder said. "We're just trying to do a job at the plate and get runs in any way we can."
Parkway North (5-10, 0-4) had six hits against Longhorns starter Mason Beno. But reliever Like Wright came on to shut down the attack.
"I thought our approach early in the game was good," North coach Mark Reeder said. "We got a little passive and let him control the bat instead of taking it to him."
Wright, an imposing 6-foot-3 lefty, went the final three innings for the first save of his career. He gave up just one hit and struck out seven.
"I wasn't expecting it (a three-inning save), but whatever was needed, I'll do it," Wright said.
Parkway North's Tal Dean and Dylan Lawson drove in two runs each.
The Vikings have lost six games by two runs or less.
"We're close," Reeder said. "We keep losing close games, but there's no feeling sorry for ourselves. We've just got to keep on pushing through."