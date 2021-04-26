Parkway West stays unbeaten in conference play with wild win over Parkway North

"We're deep all the way through the lineup," Jett said. "Our offense does a good job from our No. 1 hitter to our ninth hitter. If the top of the order is struggling, the bottom of the order always comes through for it. They're doing a good job of putting the ball in play and driving it to the gap."

The bird noises coming from the dugout in a big count definitely contributed to the success on Monday.

Snyder collected two RBI in the first inning, getting a two-out single on a 3-2 offering to give the Longhorns a 2-1 lead. Sophomore catcher Tyler Lang led the attack going 2-for-4 with three RBI.

West junior shortstop Elliott Krewson pushed his hitting streak to 14 games with a fourth-inning single.

The Longhorns have three batters hitting above .400 so far this season - Krewson, Snyder and junior Bryce Drake.

"I think it's just the energy from the dugout and trying to find the barrel (of the bat)," Snyder said. "We're just trying to do a job at the plate and get runs in any way we can."

Parkway North (5-10, 0-4) had six hits against Longhorns starter Mason Beno. But reliever Like Wright came on to shut down the attack.