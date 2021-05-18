Parkway West, Summit survive weather and location change to reach district final

"At this point, these guys are just ready to play," Summit coach Jason Schneider said. "Of course we'd want to play at home and have that atmosphere there, but Windsor was nice enough to come over and play here."

The change to a turf mound didn't slow down either starter. Senior Zack Dodd picked up his third complete game on the mound, giving up one run on two hits for the Falcons, while his counterpart, senior Gavin Racer, went six innings, giving up one run on four hits.

Sean Barnett was able to be the hero for the Falcons after Ethan Simpson's home run in the top of the seventh tied up the game.

"He's a hell of an athlete and has done a great job of helping carry this team," Schneider said. "Any time this guy is up, magic can happen."

Barnett's walkoff double in the bottom of the seventh pushed Summit into the district title game.

Sandwiched in between was a continuation of a first-round game that started on Monday between Webster Groves and Lutheran South.

Tied at 2-2 going into the top of the tenth inning, the game had to be suspended due to the lack of light at Lutheran South and had to be resumed on Tuesday at Windsor.