Party time in Aviston; Express ready to roll in state American Legion baseball tournament

AVISTON — Jason Rakers has big plans this week.

The Aviston American Legion baseball manager is tossing a soiree that is expected to bring unprecedented notoriety to this tiny Clinton County town of 2,420.

"We're going to throw a heck of a party for our friends around the state of Illinois," Rakers said. "When we get the chance to do something like this, we're going to do right."

Aviston Post 1239 is hosting the Illinois American Legion state championship tournament for the first time.

The four-day, six-team, double-elimination affair begins Wednesday.

The highly-competitive tournament usually is reserved for bigger cities with larger populations.

But Aviston was awarded the rights to the event in January and the Clinton County town has been preparing for the past six-plus months.

"We're going to ham it up like no big city would," Rakers said. "We're going to have fireworks and all the bells and whistles. This is a passionate, friendly baseball town and we're ready to show that to everyone across the state."

This party also could include a record-setting effort by the host team.

Aviston is in the middle of the best season in its 22-year history.

The Express, as they are known, carry a 23-1 record and a 20-game winning streak into the opening round of the double-elimination affair Wednesday.

Aviston will take on Wheaton (24-16) at 8 p.m. in a contest that will feature one of the biggest crowds of the tournament.

"People in this town are very excited," said tournament director Dennis Rakers. "It's going to bring a lot of revenue into our community. It's going to bring a lot of focus to our county. Everyone is going to see how really nice it is here."

The tournament will be held at Aviston City Park, which has been spruced up to the nines.

"It's neat to see this little community pull together to make things like this happen," said Nathan Deien, General Manager of Deien Chevrolet, which is one of the chief sponsors of the event. "It's going to be impressive."

Deien is an Aviston resident. His dealership is located in Trenton, just seven miles down the road.

The tournament will be a showcase for the entire sports-crazy county that includes Breese, where Mater Dei and Central High Schools are located.

Alton (20-12) will face Moline (24-10) in the first game at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Barrington (19-1) takes on Danville (30-7) at 5 p.m. before the hosts close the three-game opening night extravaganza.

"This area just has great all-around athletes," said Aviston pitcher Dalton Boruff, a recent graduate of Central High. "We're good in all sports, but baseball is probably the biggest. We've always turned out great players."

Current Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Trevor Richards is an Aviston native. Former New York Mets and Toronto catcher Josh Thole, who spent eight years in the major leagues, was born in nearby Breese.

This version of the Express has a good chance of continuing this history-making run. Aviston is led by a strong and deep pitching staff that includes four quality starters and two ace relievers.

"Picking who starts is always a tough task," Jason Rakers said. "It's a phenomenal problem. There's no way I can get it wrong."

The Aviston pitching staff has allowed just 18 earned runs all season long. Nicknamed. "The Nasty Boys 2," in reference to the Cincinnati Reds staff of 1990, this group enters the tournament with a minuscule 0.81 earned-run average.

Boruff is one of the four candidates to open the tournament. Bound for Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Boruff is 4-1 with a 1.21 ERA. Easton Rakers (5-0, 0.00), Tyler Robertson (4-0, 0.73) and Kyle Athmer (4-0, 0-75) make up the rest of the deadly quartet. Landon Geragosian (2-0, 1.50) and Nile Adcock (1-0, 1.68) add even more strength to the mix.

The Express carry a .356 team batting average into the tournament and have outscored its opposition 206-29 this season.

"We know we're state-worthy and we know we're definitely good enough to win the whole thing," Jason Rakers said. "But so is everybody else that's made it this far."

The Express, which has 13 players from Central and three from Mater Dei, is riding high after blowing past the field in the Fifth Division Tournament in Harrisburg over the weekend.

"Not to be cocky, but it's a confidence thing,” Boruff said. “We're coming into games thinking we're the better team. Until proven wrong, we always have that mentality that we're going to win."

Alton is in the state tournament for the first time since 2018 when it finished second while serving as the host team.

Danville has a strong pedigree. It won the state championship in 2019 before capturing the Great Lakes Region crown on the way to the World Series.