Perry's versatility helps Fort Zumwalt West down Holt for district championship

West, which is the No. 2 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, advances to a quarterfinal game on May 29 against the winner of Saturday's District 3 final between Marquette (15-13) and Francis Howell (28-8).

“We are buzzing, baby,” Perry said. “The boys love each other. Best chemistry in the state and we're going to run with it.”

The Jaguars are familiar with both opponents having gone 2-1 this season against the Vikings before claiming an 8-5 win over the Mustangs last week.

“The district they're coming out of is a state final four-caliber kind of district,” Gough said. “We know whoever wins that is going to be fully capable of going to the final four and winning a state title themselves. It's going to be a big test and whoever wins that game next Saturday is sure as heck going to earn it and be battle-tested for the final four.”

The magical run for seventh-seeded Holt (14-16-1) came to an end after earlier district wins against No. 2 Timberland and No. 3 Hickman.