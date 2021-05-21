Perry's versatility helps Fort Zumwalt West down Holt for district championship

TROY, Mo. — Tanner Perry likes setting the table at the top of the Fort Zumwalt West lineup.
But he doesn't mind cleaning it off either.
Perry started a first-inning rally with a base hit before scoring the game's first run and then drove in two more runs in the fourth to lead the Jaguars to a 3-0 win over Holt in the Class 6 District 4 baseball championship Friday at the John R. Lawrence Sports Complex.
“I like to think I can do them both,” said Perry, a senior shortstop. “A situation like that (the fourth) where they're looking for me to drive someone in and maybe not necessarily looking for a walk is obviously a spot I want to come through and execute. And I'm happy I did.”
The district title is the first for West (33-4) since the 2017 team finished second in Class 5. With every win, the Jaguars continue to add to their school record for victories in a season, which previously had been 24 in 2017.
“Every year, you want to be playing good at the end of the year and give yourself a chance for a district title,” West coach Eric Gough said. “Something I've picked up from some other coaches is the goal is a district championship and now we're chasing the dream of a state title. There's no doubt we're good enough. We're as good as anybody in the state. But, we've got to go out and execute and play great baseball because anybody left now is also good enough to win it.”
West, which is the No. 2 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, advances to a quarterfinal game on May 29 against the winner of Saturday's District 3 final between Marquette (15-13) and Francis Howell (28-8).
“We are buzzing, baby,” Perry said. “The boys love each other. Best chemistry in the state and we're going to run with it.”
The Jaguars are familiar with both opponents having gone 2-1 this season against the Vikings before claiming an 8-5 win over the Mustangs last week.
“The district they're coming out of is a state final four-caliber kind of district,” Gough said. “We know whoever wins that is going to be fully capable of going to the final four and winning a state title themselves. It's going to be a big test and whoever wins that game next Saturday is sure as heck going to earn it and be battle-tested for the final four.”
The magical run for seventh-seeded Holt (14-16-1) came to an end after earlier district wins against No. 2 Timberland and No. 3 Hickman.
“We had a couple hits here and there, but we just kind of spread them out and we couldn't get the big one with runners on,” Indians coach Trey Pirkle said. “Moving forward, we've got a real young team. So, I like how we pan out for the years to come. Our biggest thing is we're going to need to work on the mental side of it, staying mentally locked in and focused the whole seven innings instead of maybe having a lapse in our concentration and our emotions.”
Perry singled on the third pitch he saw leading off the bottom of the first and moved to second on a wild pitch. After Daniel Wissler lined out to right, Mason Whiteside laced a 2-2 pitch from Indians starter Lucas Eigenman past diving second baseman Gage Colyer for a quick 1-0 lead.
After lining out to second with two runners on to end the second, Perry came up with runners at second and third and no outs in the fourth and belted the first pitch he saw high and deep into the left-field corner to plate both runners and make it 3-0.
Perry, who will play at Jefferson College next season, later added a sixth-inning single to finish the day 3-for-4 at the plate.
“He's been that guy all year,” Gough said. “Most of the time, he's setting the table and the big boppers behind him are driving him in. But when he's got the RBI opportunities, we know he's going to put a good swing on one and drive it somewhere.”
West starter Noah Hargraves (8-2), who will be Perry's roommate at Jefferson County, tossed his third complete game and first shutout of the season. The big senior right-hander allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out seven.
“That's what he's done all year,” Gough said. “He pounds the zone, he challenges hitters, mixes up pitches well and just keeps attacking. He was awesome again today. I'm so happy for him that he had such a great outing on this stage.”
Hargraves' only 1-2-3 inning came in the first as he worked in and out of small jams all afternoon.
“I could tell I didn't really have my best stuff,” he said. “First inning felt really good. Second inning was kind of shaky. From then on, it wasn't my best. But, I battled through, got the job done and held them to four hits and got a shutout.”