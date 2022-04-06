Phillips shines in first varsity start as De Smet blanks Vianney

KIRKWOOD — Sophomore Nick Phillips set a lofty standard Wednesday.

The right-hander fired a one-hit shutout and struck out five in his first varsity start as De Smet defeated Vianney 3-0 in a Metro Catholic Conference game.

Vianney’s only hit was an infield single by junior David Broughton leading off the second. The Golden Griffins had just four other baserunners.

“My fastball didn’t have the same zip as normal, but it was really working location-wise,” the 6-foot-3 Phillips said. “The slider also had some bite. I was working off slider-fastball really well, so I stuck with it the whole game.”

Phillips, who walked two and hit a batter, finished strong, recording two strikeouts in the seventh. He pitched around a one-out throwing error and closed the game by retiring freshman pinch-hitter Trey Jozwiakowski on a forceout.

“I tried to pace myself,” said Phillips, whose first two games this season were out of the bullpen. “If I go in to relieve, I’ll throw harder. But for a start, I try to pace myself, so I’ll sit 2 or 3 miles an hour slower.

“I was 86 (mph) last summer. Right now, I’m sitting in the low-80s. It will come back. I know that. I work hard.”

De Smet’s victory was the second in two days against Vianney. The Spartans rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Golden Griffins on Tuesday.

“Any win in the MCC is big,” said Spartans coach Tim Canavan, whose team is 6-5 overall and 2-2 in the league. “We’re happy to come away with two wins.”

Canavan said the plan all along was to get Phillips into the starting mix.

“He’s a really talented young man,” Canavan said. “Of course, we didn’t expect him to go out and throw a one-hitter, but it was a great game and he’s got a pretty high ceiling. He was very calm throughout. He’s a very focused, hard-working kid. Once it comes time to perform, he knows he’s put in the effort and preparation, so he just goes out and tries to execute his pitches.”

Vianney (7-6, 0-2) had two runners reach scoring position — senior Brandon Hebrank following a walk in the first and Broughton after his single in the second.

“(Phillips) did his job,” Vianney coach Dave Stewart said. “We just got done talking to our guys about pitching with intent and having two pitches to throw for strikes, and that’s what he did. He commanded his fastball and curveball, and when you can do that and fool guys with good velocity, that’s tough to do.

“We had some good swings. I thought we needed to be a little bit more competitive with the bat. We never got in that good rhythm. … I don’t know if we put one hard baseball in play. There was a lot of soft contact.”

The game was scoreless until the fifth when De Smet broke through with two runs against Vianney junior right-hander Brendan Rodis.

Senior Cooper Howell and junior Luke Burns opened with singles ahead of a walk to junior Pat Origliasso that loaded the bases.

Senior Darian Crisp popped out, but junior Quinn Argetsinger drew a walk against junior reliever Adam Hastings that forced in a run to make it 1-0. One out later, another run scored on a throwing error as the Spartans took a 2-0 lead.

An RBI single by sophomore Jake Panagos in the seventh made it 3-0.

Vianney walked eight hitters on the day.

“That’s a common theme in our losses this year,” Stewart said. “Every loss we’ve had, we’ve had plus-seven walks. We’re going to work on those things, but we don’t want them to constantly think about it. If that happens, it can avalanche.”

Burns and Crisp led De Smet’s eight-hit attack with two singles. Every starter in the Spartans’ lineup reached base at least one time.

Stewart said his first two games coaching against De Smet have been different. Stewart spent the previous seven seasons as the Spartans’ coach.

“(Tuesday), there were some emotions,” he said. “Today was a little bit more normal. I still feel for all those boys over there. Being a coach is so much more than sports. Looking at all those guys, I care about who they are and their lives — and all the success I hope they have. It’s all good. It’s good competition.”

