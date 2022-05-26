Phillips shoulders the load as Waterloo advances past Jerseyville

TROY, Ill. — Nate Phillips was laboring on the mound.

The Waterloo sophomore struggled to keep Jerseyville's offense under control.

Bulldogs' shortstop Evan Davis saw this, approached his teammate on the mound and offered a quick word.

"That first three innings he got hit up a bit, but I told him just keep pitching, just 'survive and advance' and he pitched a heck of a rest of a game," Davis said.

After those words of encouragement, Phillips found his rhythm.

The sophomore spun a complete game Thursday afternoon as Waterloo advanced to the Class 3A Triad Regional title game with an 8-3 victory over Jerseyville at Triad High School.

"He needed to keep it together early, things weren't going his way early, but he's got a lot of talent and a lot of upside as a sophomore," Waterloo coach Mark Vogel said. "He's only going to get better. When he throws his three pitches for strikes, he's effective."

Waterloo (16-15) will play Triad (30-5) in the Class 3A Triad Regional title game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Triad.

"Triad is very good, but the nature of the game is don't beat yourself," Vogel said. "If we can throw strikes and make plays in the field and make good contact, we'll be in the ballgame, but we know the challenge that's ahead of us on Saturday."

After giving up three runs, including one earned, on four hits in the first three innings, Vogel admitted he had his bullpen ready to go.

"This time of year, there is no guaranteed tomorrow, so you don't ride a guy too long," Vogel said. "We had the bullpen going, but he settled down and did really well."

He only gave up one hit the rest of the way. In 82 pitches, Phillips gave up five hits, one earned run and struck out four in seven innings.

"We started off well, banged the ball around there early on, but we just had a few innings where he settled in on us," Jerseyville coach Darren Perdun said.

Waterloo's offense took a few innings to find traction, but, when it found its rhythm, it was hard to stop.

Waterloo scored four unanswered runs in the third and fourth innings, including a solo shot by Davis in the third. The Bulldogs battered out 10 hits over the final six innings before capping off the game with four runs in the top half of the seventh, which pushed a one-run lead to an 8-3 lead.

"That gave me a lot of confidence," Phillips said. "That felt amazing going out for that inning."

Davis and Bryce Reese paced the Bulldogs' offense with two RBI each. Senior Noah Meyers went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Jerseyville (15-18) got two hits from Blake Carey, who drove in a run. Senior Trenton Decker went 1-for-3 with a triple and a run.

"We're going to miss the seniors, can't say enough about them, wish I had them all one more year," Perdun said. "Unfortunately that's the way baseball goes. They've been through a lot and hopefully, that'll help them out in their future endeavors and that's what we're trying to teach these kids. I couldn't ask for a better group of kids."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.