Pitching powers Belleville East to first victory against O'Fallon since 2013

BELLEVILLE — All Belleville East junior Zander Mueth could do was marvel as he watched the ball zip through the air.

A highly touted University of Mississippi recruit, Mueth watched with a smile on his face as Lancers teammate Owen Kelly assaulted the strike zone again and again.

"I was ecstatic for him," Mueth said. "He was dealing all day. His command and with that slider? They really stood no chance."

What Mueth started Tuesday, Kelly finished as Belleville East muzzled the O'Fallon offense en route to a 5-1 victory in a Southwestern Conference baseball game.

Belleville East (15-2, 3-0 SWC), No. 5 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, picked up its first win over the Panthers since a 1-0 victory on May 16, 2013.

The Lancers had lost 17 consecutive games to O'Fallon before Tuesday.

"It's amazing," Mueth said. "Everyone was locked in when we got to the field. We knew we'd win."

East won its sixth consecutive game by ending O'Fallon's eight-game win streak.

Mueth, one of the top recruits in Illinois for the class of 2023, started the game and was cruising before hitting a pitch count his coaches instituted before the game.

"He had been sick and he was just coming back, so we didn't want to overdo on his first start back," Belleville East coach Ryan Wiggs said.

In 2 2-3 innings pitched, Mueth tallied five strikeouts and allowed one walk.

Once he got the ball, Kelly was dominant. In the final 4 1-3 innings, he picked up the victory by striking out 10 batters and giving up one unearned on three hits.

"I just knew I had to keep it going and keep the team together," Kelly said.

Of Kelly’s 61 pitches thrown, 47 were for strikes.

"They're a good team," O'Fallon coach Joe Bauer said. "I tip my hat to both Zander and Owen because they both filled up the strike zone."

O'Fallon (13-3, 4-1 SWC) handed out 11 walks while its defense committed two errors.

The Lancers loaded the bases each of the first four innings and scratched across four runs.

Joseph Mendiola paced East’s offense, going 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Rodell Andrews came on in the seventh inning for the Panthers and got a hit in his lone at-bat.

"We want to capitalize more when we have the bases loaded a little more, but we got enough to get it done," Wiggs said.

