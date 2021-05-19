Priory breaks 18-year drought with district championship over John Burroughs

LADUE — Steve Zaegel hadn't used a courtesy runner all year for ace pitcher Jimmy Temprano.

And the Priory baseball coach wasn't going to change that Wednesday with the season on the line.

"Sometimes the mentality is to use a courtesy runner (for the pitcher/catcher), but I say they're all so good and smart, so a lot of the time, I just let them go," Zaegel said.

Temprano did it all on the mound before making a mad dash home in the eighth inning as Priory captured the Class 4 District 4 championship with a 1-0 victory over John Burroughs.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet, my mind is still all over the place," Temprano said.

Priory (12-11) will play Affton (7-7) in the Class 4 sectional round on Tuesday. The location has still yet to be determined.

This is the first district championship for Priory flying under the Ravens banner. The last time Priory baseball won a district championship was a 3-1 victory over Kennedy in the 2003 Class 3 District 6 championship.

Temprano led off the top of the eighth with a single up the middle. He advanced on a passed ball, then moved to third on a sacrifice fly by Max Lipe.