Priory breaks 18-year drought with district championship over John Burroughs

LADUE — Steve Zaegel hadn't used a courtesy runner all year for ace pitcher Jimmy Temprano.
And the Priory baseball coach wasn't going to change that Wednesday with the season on the line.
"Sometimes the mentality is to use a courtesy runner (for the pitcher/catcher), but I say they're all so good and smart, so a lot of the time, I just let them go," Zaegel said.
Temprano did it all on the mound before making a mad dash home in the eighth inning as Priory captured the Class 4 District 4 championship with a 1-0 victory over John Burroughs.
"It hasn't really sunk in yet, my mind is still all over the place," Temprano said.
Priory (12-11) will play Affton (7-7) in the Class 4 sectional round on Tuesday. The location has still yet to be determined.
This is the first district championship for Priory flying under the Ravens banner. The last time Priory baseball won a district championship was a 3-1 victory over Kennedy in the 2003 Class 3 District 6 championship.
Temprano led off the top of the eighth with a single up the middle. He advanced on a passed ball, then moved to third on a sacrifice fly by Max Lipe.
With two outs and leadoff hitter John Spivey coming to the plate, Temprano was confident he'd make it home on a base hit by Spivey. But when Temprano saw a Bombers' pitch squirt free from the catcher, he sprinted home and slid just ahead of the tag to secure the game's the only run.
"I trusted Spivey at the plate, he's a great hitter, but I saw that ball get past the catcher, I was just going home," Temprano said.
The junior was masterful on the mound for the Ravens. The 5-foot-10 righty threw his third complete game of the season, throwing eight shutout innings, scattering six hits and striking out three.
Temprano shut down John Burroughs (15-11), which had been averaging seven runs in its last nine games. He retired the Bombers in order in the bottom half of the eighth to finish the game.
"My arm will probably feel it (Wednesday), but I'm just happy that we managed to get a district championship," Temprano said.
His mound dominance Wednesday was a far cry from his last two starts, both losses, against the St. Louis Patriots and Lutheran South, when he threw 4 2-3 innings and gave up 10 earned runs.
"I don't know — I was just hitting my spot (Wednesday)," Temprano said. "The last few games haven't been as good but (Wednesday), I'm not sure, I just hit my spots, had a great game called by my catcher and a great game behind me by the defense."
Temprano outdueled Bombers ace, Ben Goff.
The John Burroughs senior threw seven shutout innings, giving up three hits and striking out nine before being lifted in the eighth inning.
"Goff did everything he needed to do," John Burroughs coach Scott Deken said. "What we saw is the guy he's been all year long. Everyone here saw just how talented he is. He's been our horse all year. He's a special one. My heart breaks for him."
John Burroughs had a prime opportunity to break the scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth.
The Bombers loaded the bases on two hits with one out, but Priory wriggled out of the jam with a 4-6-3 double play to preserve the shutout.
"We put the ball in play, but they played spectacular defense," Deken said. "Hats off to them, I believe they played pretty much a perfect game."