Priory's postseason run ends with heartbreaking loss to Kennett

LADUE — Priory senior Sam Juenger tried to smile Friday.
The hard-hitting outfielder simply could not.
The pain of the Ravens' 2-1 loss to Kennett in a Class 4 baseball quarterfinal at McCabe Field hurt too much.
"I'm proud of what's we've accomplished," he said. "It just hurts to have it end this way."
Priory was within one inning of reaching the state semifinals for the first time since it finished fourth in 1973.
Then the roof caved in.
Kennett (24-8) capitalized on a pair of errors and another defensive mistake to push across two runs for the walk-off triumph.
"We felt good, we thought that we had it," Juenger said. "It just didn't happen. But there's nothing to be ashamed about."
The Ravens reeled off three successive playoff wins to become the feel-good story of the postseason. They lost their final five regular season contests and appeared to be headed nowhere, giving up a whopping 43 runs during their five-game swoon.
But Juenger and his teammates dusted themselves off and fashioned an impressive blitz that included a pair of heart-stopping one-run wins over John Burroughs and Affton.
Priory (13-12) was headed for another fantastic finish before Kennett rallied to make its three-hour drive home a happy one.
"We sure did feel confident even when it got a little crazy there at the end," Priory coach Steve Zaegel said. "I thought we were going to finish the job."
The Ravens broke open a pitcher's duel with a run in the top of the sixth inning and looked to be good shape. Junior pitcher Jimmy Temprano carried a three-hit shutout into the final frame. He had retired seven of the previous eight batters.
But Kennett parlayed a hit, two errors and two walks into a winning rally. They used an old trick to squeeze across the final run. Tied 1-1 with runners at first and third and two out, runner Braden Trice jogged off first base and stopped halfway to second. Temprano calmly stepped off the mound and walked toward Trice to begin the rundown.
Tanner Pierce, on third base, took off as soon as Temprano headed toward the other runner. Pierce beat the throw to the plate to send the Indians into a celebratory dogpile right in front of the plate.
"It worked exactly the way we wanted it to," Kennett coach Aaron New said. "I thought it was the right time to do it, since (Priory) had just given up the lead and their heads were down a little. We figured they might not be expecting it."
New was right.
The Ravens used small ball to grab a 1-0 lead. Quinten Bauman was hit by a Reese Robinett offering to start the rally. Juenger then delivered a first-pitch single to right field. Sami Haddad set down a perfect bunt to move the runners over. Temprano then pushed the run across with a high-hopping groundout to short.
Ross Van Bree, Nolan Glaus and Max Lipe had key hits for the Ravens, who missed several chances early in the contest. John Spivey and Van Bree reached to start the game, but Kennett starting hurler Kobey Gates wriggled out of the jam. The hosts also put a pair of runners on in the fifth, but Lipe was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a wild pitch.
Juenger said he will remember the bright spots in the campaign, especially the late-season surge that put the Ravens on the map.
"No one can take away the things we've accomplished and the fun we've had playing together," Juenger said. "Those are the things we'll never forget."