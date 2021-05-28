Priory's postseason run ends with heartbreaking loss to Kennett

Priory (13-12) was headed for another fantastic finish before Kennett rallied to make its three-hour drive home a happy one.

"We sure did feel confident even when it got a little crazy there at the end," Priory coach Steve Zaegel said. "I thought we were going to finish the job."

The Ravens broke open a pitcher's duel with a run in the top of the sixth inning and looked to be good shape. Junior pitcher Jimmy Temprano carried a three-hit shutout into the final frame. He had retired seven of the previous eight batters.

But Kennett parlayed a hit, two errors and two walks into a winning rally. They used an old trick to squeeze across the final run. Tied 1-1 with runners at first and third and two out, runner Braden Trice jogged off first base and stopped halfway to second. Temprano calmly stepped off the mound and walked toward Trice to begin the rundown.

Tanner Pierce, on third base, took off as soon as Temprano headed toward the other runner. Pierce beat the throw to the plate to send the Indians into a celebratory dogpile right in front of the plate.