Puzniak go-ahead RBI delivers Affton to first win over Windsor since 2009

AFFTON — Adam Puzniak knew he was just a bit off in his previous at-bats.

He just needed one more chance.

"I was close the previous two at-bats, so I knew I could hit it," the Affton junior said.

When he got that chance in the sixth inning, he didn't miss.

Puzniak's go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning delivered Affton a 4-3 victory over Windsor on Monday afternoon at the Affton Athletic Association ballpark.

"He came in, knew the situation and got that base knock," Affton junior Wyatt Brown said. "It was awesome."

It's the first win for Affton (3-0) over Windsor since a 13-2 victory on April 21, 2009. The Cougars had lost nine consecutive games to the Owls before Monday's victory, including a 14-1 loss last year.

"This means a lot, especially against this team, we were mercy-ruled by them last year," Affton senior Joey Scuzzo said. "To come out and get a win, that's huge. "

After Cody Recht scored the game-tying run on a wild pitch, Puzniak choked up on the bat and cleared his head. While the previous two at-bats, two strikeouts, lingered in his mind, Puzniak knew he had been close to making contact then.

"I just wanted to make contact," Puzniak said. "I just wanted to give the team something."

Puzniak laced a single up the middle to give the Cougars a 4-3 lead before handing over the ball to their hammer, Wyatt Brown.

The junior righty had come on in relief in the sixth inning and got three quick strikeouts. The seventh was a little rougher for the Eastern Illinois commit.

After a double play, Brown gave up back-to-back walks to put the tying and go-ahead run on. After two stolen bases, Windsor (6-3) had the two runs in scoring position before Affton coach Rob Uthoff took a stroll to the mound.

"I told Wyatt that he's the D1 guy," Uthoff said. "He's the guy who wants the ball in this situation, so let's go for it. You wanted this, so show me you wanted it."

Brown didn't disappoint, striking out the final batter and stranding the runners at second and third.

"I knew the situation, so I knew I just had to shut the door," Brown said.

Windsor senior Jake Weiler paced the Owls' offense, going 2-for-3 with one RBI. Zack Hummel picked up an RBI in the third inning with a bases-loaded walk.

Affton's Joey Scuzzo pitched five innings in his debut for the Cougars, limiting an offense that had been averaging over 10 runs a game to just three runs on four hits.

"Joe is a guy who will give you everything he has," Uthoff said. "He has that leadership coming in. We're happy with how he preformed tonight."

