Rakers homers to help Aviston claim first American Legion state crown

AVISTON, Ill. — Easton Rakers did not hesitate.

Not for a second.

Sure, the Aviston American Legion infielder thoroughly enjoyed attending his cousin's wedding early Saturday afternoon.

But the rest of the day was even more fun.

Rakers slammed a solo home run to lead the Express to a 4-1 win over Moline in the championship game of the Illinois American Legion Tournament at Aviston City Park.

"Baseball is always better," Rakers said.

Aviston (27-1) won its 24th successive game and advanced to the Great Lakes Regional beginning Wednesday in Midland, Michigan. It will face either Eau Claire (24-4) or Monitowoc (26-4) at 12:30 p.m. on the opening day of the eight-team, double-elimination affair.

The Clinton County-based team has been unbeaten since a 4-3 loss to the King City Royals on June 11.

Aviston becomes the first area team to win the state title since Edwardsville captured the crown in 2017. It is also the first team other than Edwardsville to claim the state championship since Belleville took the title in 2008.

"It's been a fantastic run," said Aviston pitcher Kyle Athmer, who tossed a nifty six-hit complete game in the finale.

The Express capped off a near-perfect campaign with a flawless four-game tournament run in which it outscored the opposition 28-2.

"We started thinking about this ever since we were awarded the (state) tournament," Aviston manager Jason Rakers said. "There was some pressure, but we managed to stay consistent and get the job done."

Easton Rakers began one of the biggest days of his life by watching his cousin, Taylor Rakers, get married to Cole Schomaker at the Post 1239 Legion Hall in Aviston. Schomaker is the boys basketball coach at Mascoutah High.

Taylor Rakers is the daughter of Aviston general manager Dennis Rakers.

Easton Rakers zipped home after the event, climbed out of his suit and wolfed down a quick meal before heading to the park for the 5 p.m. start.

"Took some quick hacks in the cage and I was ready to go," Easton said.

Easton's solo blast leading off the fifth inning was the biggest blow of the afternoon. It pushed the host's lead to 4-1 and provided even more cushion for Athmer, who will be a sophomore at Missouri S&T University in the fall.

"Easton's a good dude, he deserves what happened to him today," Athmer said. "I can't see anyone having a better day than this."

Easton Rakers, a Breese Central graduate, went 4-for-8 in the tournament with a home run and three RBI. Plus, he walked seven times. Rakers and Dalton Boruff were selected as co-MVPs of the weeklong affair. Boruff was 7-for-12 with four RBI.

The wedding was considered the social event of the summer in this tiny village of 2,340. Still, around 1,200 people attended the baseball game.

Aviston handled its biggest test of the tournament with flying colors.

Conner Freeze had three hits and Nile Adcock reached base four times for the winners. Cameron Haag, Hunter Sample and Logan Geragosian added key hits. Mason Hamon drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

"Our guys battled well," Moline manager Matt Trouten said. "Their guy on the mound was just that good."

Aviston scored twice in the bottom of the second on a single by Sample, a double from Geragosian and an error. Hamon then added a run-scoring fly to centerfield.

The Express went ahead 3-1 on Rakers' home run before Kase James rounded out the scoring with a groundout in the sixth.

Moline (27-12), which also advance to the Great Lakes Regional as the No. 2 team out of Illinois, climbed to within 2-1 with a run in the third on a double by Hunter Woods. Athmer gave up a leadoff double in the fifth but retired the next three batters in order to preserve the one-run lead.

"We're feeling good," Athmer said. "We're hitting the ball all over the place. I think we can keep going and ride this out."

The entire Aviston team went to the wedding reception in uniform later Saturday night and plowed into the Legion Hall to a standing ovation from the wedding party and guests.

It served as a perfect conclusion to an amazing day.