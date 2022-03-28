Rauser pitches Francis Howell past Summit in Midwest Classic opener

WELDON SPRING — Tyler Rauser wanted to finish what he started.

The Francis Howell senior right-handed pitcher faced just one batter over the minimum through four innings Monday, stumbled a bit in the fifth and then settled back down to earn a complete-game 8-2 victory over Rockwood Summit in the teams' Midwest Classic pool-play game at Howell.

“I wanted to compete and I wanted to close the game,” Rauser said. “I knew my curve and my off-speed was there and working, so I knew I could trust them to get those last few outs.”

The Midwest Classic, which lasts all this week before wrapping up with the championship on Saturday, got off on the right foot for the tournament-host Vikings (4-2), who fell just short of a Class 6 semifinal berth last season.

“If you look at it, the team that wins the Midwest Classic a lot of times is in the Missouri state final four somewhere,” Howell coach Tony Perkins said. “So if you do well in the Midwest Classic, you've got a real good team.”

The Falcons (4-2), who were third in Class 5 last season, had a three-game winning streak snapped.

“I wish we would have competed a little bit harder than we did. We just had a lengthy talk down there about competing,” Summit coach Jason Schneider said. “This is a great tournament and you go against really good teams, so if you go out here and sleepwalk and don't make adjustments and continue to do things the wrong way, it's gonna lead to big innings. This game wasn't very indicative of how we typically play the game.”

The game featured just one run through the first four innings before a total of nine were scored in the final three frames.

Summit starter Jayson Shorb had an interesting first run through the Howell lineup. He walked four and struck out four through the first nine, but did not allow a run in the first two innings.

The Vikings finally got to him in the third when Jake McCutcheon led off with an opposite-field double down the left field line, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on Brysen Nepute's infield single.

Meanwhile, Rauser cruised through the first four innings. The Truman State signee allowed just one hit and no other base runners on just 41 pitches.

“I felt pretty good,” Rauser said. “The first inning, I felt my velo was slipping a little bit, but I was able to battle back with curves, cutters, change-ups and off-speed. I was able to work those short flies and small grounders and I knew with how good my defense they would be able to back me up on every play.”

Howell broke through against the Summit bullpen for a four-run top of the fifth (the Vikings were the visiting team on their home field).

McCutcheon and Nepute drew back-to-back walks with one out to bring up Brett Norfleet, who brought them both in with a triple to the gap in left-center.

“I was sitting fastball and I got a few in the dirt here and there. I was waiting for it and it came and I'm glad I made contact,” said Norfleet, a Mizzou football and baseball commit, who now leads the Vikings with nine runs batted in. “I actually wasn't running hard out of the box, but then I made up for it.”

Tytus Cissell made it 4-0 with a sacrifice fly before Howell tacked on another run in the frame on Brady Wilson's RBI single.

The Falcons finally got to Rauser in the fifth to get on the scoreboard, as Brayden Hodges, who had the only hit through the first four innings, coaxed a leadoff walk and he later scored on a two-out base hit by Tyler Metz.

Howell played small ball in the seventh with three straight hits, none of which went farther than 50 feet, to start the inning. A wild pitch brought one run and Wilson plated two more with another productive single out of the No. 8 spot.

“We have a loaded lineup one through nine and every one of our guys is an elite hitter,” Wilson said. “I just had two strikes on both of those and I wasn't trying to do too much. Just get the guys in, trying to put the ball in play and I ended up getting two hits.”

Rauser allowed a run in the seventh on a groundout, but he limited further damage and closed the game on another groundout to move to 2-0 on the young season. It was his second strong outing to start the year after he pitched five shutout innings in an 8-1 win over Liberty in the season opener.

“Tyler Rauser put us on his back and carried us home,” Perkins said. “We kind of coaxed him through the game and he got it done. Getting a complete game is a big deal for us and takes a lot of pressure off the pitching staff, especially when we're playing five games this week.”