Ron Willenbrink went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored to lead Affton to a 7-4 victory over Clayton.

Jackson Wilbers picked up the win for Affton. He gave up just one earned run on nine hits in six innings of work.

Affton (9-11) plays at home against Clayton on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.