Recap: Affton waltzes over Herculaneum

Affton ripped Herculaneum 7-1 Wednesday at Bayless.

Wyatt Brown struck out 16 in six innings of work to pick up the victory for Affton.

Herculaneum closes out the season with a record of 13-8.

