Recap: Alton downs Belleville West

Alton downed Belleville West 6-4 Tuesday at Belleville West.

Alton hurler Max Ontis was credited with the win.

Alton (7-17) will host Belleville West on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Belleville West (6-12) visits Freeburg on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

