Lucas Efken went 6-for-7 with four RBIs, three extra base hits and five runs scored to lead Bayless to a 27-17 victory over Maplewood-RH.

Bayless hurler Sansone was the winning pitcher. Key offensive players for Maplewood-RH were Drew Churnock (4-for-4, three RBIs, one extra base hit, three runs scored) and Aiden McIntyre (2-for-5, one home run, three RBIs, one extra base hit, two runs scored). Giovanni Montalbano was the losing pitcher for Maplewood-RH.

Bayless (14-5) plays at home against Maplewood-RH on Monday at 4 p.m. Maplewood-RH (6-12) will play St. Clair at Brentwood Park on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.