Belle trailed by one after six innings but rallied for an 15-6 win over Hermann Wednesday at Linn.

Parker Anderson of Hermann went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored. Lane Kohlbusch was tagged with the loss for Hermann.

Belle (1-0) plays at home against Hermann on Friday at 5 p.m. Hermann (12-7) will play St. James at Hermann City Park on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.