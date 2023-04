Nolan Seneczyn went 4-for-4 with four RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Belleville East to a 11-1 victory over Carbondale.

Belleville East hurler Ean DiPasquale earned the victory after holding Carbondale to just two hits and one run in five innings.

Belleville East (15-6) will host Carbondale at 1 p.m today. Carbondale (0-5) goes on the road to play Belleville East at 1 p.m today.