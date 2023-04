Joe Mendiola went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, two extra base hits and one run scored to lead Belleville East to a 5-3 victory over Freeburg.

Owen Kelly picked up the win for Belleville East. He gave up just one earned run on five hits in six innings of work. Freeburg hurler Lain Krauss was the losing pitcher.

Belleville East (9-5) will play Columbia at Eagleview Elementary on Saturday at 10 a.m. Freeburg (6-7) plays at Breese Central on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.