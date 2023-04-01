Recap: Belleville East squeaks by Bingham, Utah StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Apr 1, 2023 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Belleville East defeated Bingham, Utah 2-0 Saturday at Hoover, Ala..Tommy Kramkowski picked up the win for Belleville East.Belleville East (6-4) hosts Belleville West on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags Tommy Kramkowski 04-01-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Vianney holds off Lindbergh to earn repeat tournament title SAPPINGTON — Vianney sophomores Trey Jozwiakowski, Nick Steurer and Jayden Furgason answered the call when the moment was there for them to step up. Baseball season preview spotlight: Timberland's Hachman ready to fire after battling past injuries WENTZVILLE — The ball is just a blur when Adam Hachman releases it. Ludwig's early homer, Sullivan's gem lift Zumwalt West past Francis Howell for Troy title TROY, Mo. — It was like Tanner Sullivan was an artist and the strike zone was his canvas. Recap: Francis Howell pounds Sikeston Brady Wilson went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, three extra base hits and three runs scored to lead Francis Howell to a 16-1 victory over Sikeston. Recap: Eureka squeaks by SLUH Eureka slipped past SLUH 3-2 Saturday at Edwardsville JV Field.