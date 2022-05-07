 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Belleville West defeats Althoff

Belleville West edged Althoff 7-5 Saturday at Gibault.

Brody Odonnell was the winning pitcher for Belleville West.

Belleville West (6-10) hosts Columbia on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Althoff (10-15) travels to Centralia, Illinois on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

