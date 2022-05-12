 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Belleville West tops Alton

  • 0

Belleville West beat Alton 3-0 Thursday at Alton.

Alton hurler Alex Siatos was charged with the loss.

Belleville West (7-13) plays at Mount Vernon on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Alton (7-18) plays Althoff at Whitey Herzog Field on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News