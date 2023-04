Jack Nobe went 3-for-4 with two home runs, six RBIs and three runs scored to lead Borgia to a 12-1 victory over Southern Boone.

Reagan Kandlbinder was credited with the win for Borgia.

Borgia (11-2) goes on the road to play Kearney at noon today. Southern Boone (0-1) will host St. Mary's on Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m.