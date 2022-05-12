 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Borgia waltzes over St. Mary's

Borgia ripped St. Mary's 10-4 Thursday at St. Mary's.

Jack Nobe picked up the win for Borgia.

Borgia (13-9) will play Rolla at Helias on Monday at 3 p.m. St. Mary's (5-12) plays at Mehlville on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

