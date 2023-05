D Kohrmann went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Breese Central to a 13-1 victory over Wesclin.

Dawson Kuper was the winning pitcher for Breese Central. Brandon Oelrich was tagged with the loss for Wesclin.

Breese Central (17-11) hosts Mater Dei on Monday at 4 p.m. Wesclin (20-5) travels to Centralia, Illinois on Monday at 4:30 p.m.